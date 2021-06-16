Portadown wait over to finally sign ‘leader’ Oran Jackson

The 22-year-old graduate of the MK Dons Academy in England came close to a January switch and is counting down the days until he can finally line out in Ports colours.

“I would describe myself as a very versatile player, being able to play anywhere across the back four or three and centre midfielder,” said Jackson on the official club website. “My first instinct when stepping on the field is to be a leader being vocal in doing so, I’m very composed when playing from the back, can cover the pitch quickly with my big strides, and love to tackle and block shots.

“The things that attracted me to Portadown firstly, was history the club holds in Northern Ireland...also the way the gaffa spoke highly of what the club is trying to achieve and where he wants to take Portadown and I wanted to be a part of what’s coming next, not to mention how close the Portadown community is, that’s massive for me in a football club.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton. Pic by Pacemaker.

“I cannot wait to get started and meet the team...it’s almost frustrating, I’m just keeping my head down and working on my off-season programme until the first day of pre-season.”

He continued: “My move to Portadown was a move that was on my mind for while now, back in January of 2021, where I spoke to the gaffa (Matthew Tipton) and Ben Tilney (now at Carrick), who’s an old team-mate of mine, quite a bit about coming over, but with Covid being so unpredictable it wasn’t the right time to make the move.

“But then me and gaffa got back into contact and came to an agreement.”

Jackson played first-team football for MK Dons and counts spells with Hemel Hempstead Town, Brackley Town, Billericay Town and St Ives Town - plus Iceland’s IBV,

“I’m really pleased to get the signing of Oran over the line,” said Ports boss Tipton. “He’s someone who first came on to our radar a year ago and we’ve kept in contact regularly over the last few months.

“He’s comfortable on the ball but also knows how to defend and has good athleticism about him.”

