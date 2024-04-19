Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by INPHO/Declan Roughan)

Victory over Dundela – the side Currie left in October 2022 for a second spell as manager of his hometown club – would cement the Ports this weekend as Playr-Fit Championship champions.

With four premier Gibson Cup prizes in the trophy cabinet as the most successful club outside Belfast, second-tier glory may not merit a premium place in the history books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for Currie’s current squad, after 10 defeats and four draws on the path to claiming control of the title race within a campaign of highs and lows, the chance to get over the line and restore Portadown to the top table marks a significant moment.

However, no manager can match Currie’s track record at Championship level and his message will focus on the prize of points not any premature party.

"It’s been a roller-coaster all season but we’ve been able to dig in and I’m over the moon about the situation now as it’s in our own hands,” said Currie. "But we know we’re going to get a fully-motivated Dundela team.

"We’ve gone through a really hard season but now know if we make sure we’re right and at our best then we’ve a great chance of getting those three points over two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t want a carnival atmosphere before the game starts on Saturday, I want everyone coming to the game understanding the only guarantee is that we’ve a very difficult match ahead of us against a team we’ve not been able to beat this season.

"I’ve referenced back many times to Portadown going up on the last day of the season against Donegal Celtic (in 2009) under the best manager the club has ever had (Ronnie McFall) and with a squad basically still together from the top flight.

"I want our supporters to get behind us and not take things for granted...you’ve seen the results in the top already how anyone is capable of beating anyone.

"We want every fan behind us in regards to getting over that line as nothing’s done yet."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Portadown’s proud history only serving as extra motivation for Championship opposition, Currie put full praise on his players.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, the lads deserve immense credit...a few months ago I think we were 10 points behind and twice this season we’ve played four games inside nine days,” said Currie. "Many, many times the players have been written off.

"But the focus now is on Saturday – not in a party mood but with everyone aware.

"We understand that opportunity knocks and it’s up to us to take advantage of the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had our tough days and nights but this group of players has always bounced back.