McElroy, who almost kept the Ports in the Premiership singlehandedly last season with a sparkling run of form, started this term by netting seven times in 11 matches before suffering a knee injury which kept him sidelined until February.

The former Linfield and Ballymena United forward will be plying his trade once again at the highest level in Northern Ireland and admits it was great to be back on the pitch to assist his teammates in finishing the job.

"I had seven goals in 11 games at the time when I got injured and it took me four months coming back,” he said. “My first game back was at the end of February but it took me a few weeks to get fitness built up.

Portadown's Paul McElroy in action during the BetMcLean Cup final against Linfield. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"Only really these last four or five weeks would I say I've returned to 100% fitness. I chipped in with goals when we needed them and I was glad to get back on the pitch before the end of the season and win the league.

"It's more relief than anything...it has been a long season. I remember at the end of last season standing with Jonny Dunlop (Portadown media) at Mourneview Park and being asked what the aspirations were for next season, and I said it was all about getting Portadown back in the Premiership.

"It has been a long hard journey with some bumps in the road...we looked out of it at one stage and we managed to put a good run of form together at the end. Ultimately the league table doesn't lie and the best team wins the league. We deserve it."

Having played virtually every cup match available to them this season by winning the Mid-Ulster Cup, reaching the BetMcLean Cup final and Irish Cup quarters, Portadown were 10 points off the title pace at one stage, but saved their best form for when it mattered most.

Niall Currie’s side won 11 of 16 league games in 2024 to see off the challenge of Dundela, Bangor and Institute and McElroy feels they dealt expertly with the pressure.

"We've dealt with the pressure well,” he added. “Maybe some people thought because we came down from the Premiership and we got a lot of players in with Premiership experience, but the team didn't have a lot of Championship experience week in, week out and it is different.

"It's a tough league to get out of and we rode the waves at times...there were ups and downs like there is in any league season.

