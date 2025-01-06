Portadown's 'real bright spark' sole positive from Irish Cup nightmare exit

Portadown’s perfect start turned into a nightmare Irish Cup exit to second-tier neighbours Annagh United on an afternoon which left assistant manager Clifford Adams searching for answers.

A debut goal after just six minutes by James Teelan put the top-flight Ports into a commanding position but Championship-based Annagh regrouped and responded with Ryan Swan’s equaliser soon after before a Jack Evans finish turned the tables.

Substitute Stephen Murray added Annagh’s third and a Steven McCullough header handed Portadown hope entering the closing stages but the hosts held firm for a memorable 3-2 shock.

​”We’re absolutely gutted...we came here and the instruction was to keep the ball on the deck,” said Adams. "It was one of those days with not enough people looking it, in my opinion.

James Teelan celebrates marking his senior Portadown debut with a goal in Saturday's Irish Cup exit at Annagh United. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)James Teelan celebrates marking his senior Portadown debut with a goal in Saturday's Irish Cup exit at Annagh United. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
James Teelan celebrates marking his senior Portadown debut with a goal in Saturday's Irish Cup exit at Annagh United. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"It’s a tight pitch but we’re used to it, we train here...so there’s no excuses from us, we weren’t at it.

"We knew the importance of getting a goal up.

"We brought the ball down and knocked it about and scored a great goal from young James Teelan on his debut, he was a real bright spark.

“Then we didn’t seem to look after the back door enough, our whole season has been on the work together back and forward and we didn’t do that enough today.

"We gave ourselves a bit of a chance (off Steven McCullough) but, in general, our decision-making was poor.”

Adams was clear the Portadown approach on the pitch proved in contrast to the management gameplan.

"I don’t know why there’s a lack of confidence...it nearly looks like it but there should be no reason for it,” said Adams. ”It’s very disappointing we’re out of the cup...we wish Annagh all the best in the next round, they deserved it.

"The first half I didn’t think there was any great football but they looked more hungry, which should never be the case.

"Everything was done today the same as for the Premiership, they were prepared.

"We’re not staying on the ball long enough, we’re looking to get rid of it too quick.

"We want to play expansive football, we clear the lines when we have to but we want to play at the end of the day.

"We didn’t give any instructions to come here and play 70 or 80-yard balls. "We have to get back to basics...and we will.”

