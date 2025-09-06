Portsmouth delighted to secure signing of Irish League teenager who can 'contribute both goals and assists'
The 16-year-old made 10 Premiership appearances for Declan Caddell’s side last term and is now the latest Irish League youngster to complete a summer transfer across the water, following the likes of Coran Madden, Shay Reid and Crusaders team-mate Coist Walker.
Downey, who is a Northern Ireland youth international, also featured for the Crues in their League Cup and Irish Cup campaigns last term, alerting the attention of Pompey.
After closely monitoring Downey’s progression, they’ve now won the race for his signature and Miller believes he can make an impact.
“We’re delighted to sign Brandon, who impressed when we watched him play – both on video and in person,” he said. “We believe that he can complement the wide players already in the squad, with his ability to beat opponents and contribute both goals and assists.
“Our coaching staff are looking forward to working with someone who has already made a number of first team appearance, despite his age.”
Crusaders have wished their young talent well for the future as he links up with Portsmouth’s academy.
"Crusaders Football Club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Portsmouth FC for the transfer of 16-year-old winger Brandon Downey,” they posted. “Brandon made 13 first-team appearances last season, impressing with his performances and earning a dream move across the water to continue his footballing journey.
“Everyone at Crusaders FC would like to thank Brandon for his commitment and contribution to the club, and we wish him every success in this exciting next chapter of his career.”