Portsmouth manager John Mousinho believes Terry Devlin can have an immediate impact after signing from Glentoran

Northern Ireland youth international Terry Devlin has officially completed his move to League One side Portsmouth from Glentoran for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
By Johnny Morton
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Glens from Dungannon Swifts last summer and thrived in his first campaign in full-time football, playing 35 Premiership games as the east Belfast club sealed their spot in Europe for next season with a 2-0 play-off victory over Cliftonville.

Pompey were always rumoured to be the front-runners in the race for Devlin’s signature and they’ve now finalised the deal, seeing off competition from the likes of Premier League side Crystal Palace, Oxford United, Stoke City and Sunderland.

Blues boss John Mousinho said: “Terry was one of the outstanding players in the Northern Irish league last season.

Terry Devlin has joined Portsmouth on a three-year deal. Credit: Portsmouth FC
“He’s an attacking midfielder who adds qualities to our group that we perhaps don’t already have here.

“Terry can run, he can compete and he can score goals and I’m excited to bring such a talented prospect over to England.

"We do feel that he has a very promising future in the game, but we also believe that he can make an impact for us during the forthcoming season."

