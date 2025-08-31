Portsmouth set to win transfer race for Northern Ireland U21 international in 'very good deal for the player'

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari has confirmed Northern Ireland U21 striker Makenzie Kirk is set to leave the Scottish Championship club for Portsmouth, labelling it as a “very good deal for the player”.

Kirk’s future has been the subject of speculation for a large portion of the summer transfer window with the likes of Peterborough United chasing his signature, but he’s now set to make a move to Pompey.

Both Portsmouth and Peterborough reportedly had offers accepted for Kirk, who scored eight goals in 35 Scottish top-flight appearances last term.

The 21-year-old netted four times in the League Cup at the start of this campaign but wasn’t involved in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against Morton with Valakari confirming Kirk was travelling to England to complete his transfer.

Makenzie Kirk is set to join Portsmouth from St Johnstone. (Photo by St Johnstone FC)

Kirk only joined the Perth club from Hearts last summer, and with one year remaining on his contract, Valakari feels the move represents value for both parties.

"Makenzie will travel down south tomorrow for a medical,’ said Valakari. “It pretty much looks like he will move on.

“You can always want more but you have to be realistic, this was a very good deal for us and a very good deal for the player.

“It’s a good deal for Portsmouth as well. Strikers who scored goals are a rare breed and Makenzie is one of them. Last year he scored 11 goals in a struggling team.

"I can see why a big club has taken this chance on him. We all hope it will work out. This is his chance to prove himself in an exciting league and we wish him all the best. We were very happy to have him for this short time.”

Kirk, who is the son of former Glentoran striker Andy, has spent the entirety of his career so far in Scotland – he was born in Edinburgh while his father played for Hearts.

Makenzie followed in Andy’s footsteps, coming through the ranks at Tynecastle before joining St Johnstone last summer.

Kirk was handed his Northern Ireland U21 debut by Tommy Wright in September during their European Championship qualifying stalemate against a star-studded England side at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

He has since racked up a further four appearances, including starting in friendlies against Moldova and Uzbekistan earlier this year.

The young striker has been named in Tommy Wright’s squad once again for their opening European Championship qualifier in Georgia.

Makenzie’s dad Andy started his senior playing career with the Glens, winning the 1997/98 Irish Cup and played a key role in their Irish League triumph the following season, scoring 26 goals – form which earned him a move across the water to Hearts.

He went on to star for the likes of Boston United, Northampton Town and Dunfermline alongside earning 11 caps for Northern Ireland.

Makenzie is now forging his own path, showing goals run in the family, and after joining St Johnstone, the youngster admitted it’s what drives him on.

“I started really well last season at Hearts,” he said at the time. “I scored 28 goals before Christmas.

"I love to score goals, get in behind and work hard off the ball. That is what you get from me.

“You have to be there to score goals and that is one thing I have always been good at.