​Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree highlighted a post-match moment for special praise following Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Coleraine.

​Tomas Galvin’s first-half finish appeared set to secure full points for high-flying Swifts at Stangmore Park until late drama led to Matthew Shevlin leaving it level deep into added time.

McAree called his players’ performance on the pitch “fantastic” but revealed the reaction behind the scenes as one “that tells me all I need to know about the group”.

“You look around the changing room and you see the hurt on the players’ faces and that tells me all I need to know about the group,” said McAree. “It’s a tough one to take when you’re leading 1-0 up to the last kick of the ball.

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"But one thing I am is extremely proud of the players, extremely proud of every one of them, everyone who was involved in the team and those that weren’t...thought we were fantastic today – stood up to a very good Coleraine side.

“We rode our luck at times but we created opportunities ourselves and had a goal disallowed.

“But they’re out on their feet, they’re knackered, they’ve come off the pitch and they’ve given their all.

“Unfortunately, on this occasion it just wasn’t enough to get the three points.

“Maybe not feel like a good point but it is a good point at the end of the day.”

The Swifts sit third in the senior standings, one point behind second-place Glentoran but having played two games more to date.

"Extremely proud,” said McAree. "They’ve been brilliant all season and they’re a joy to work with.

"I look forward to our training sessions and I look forward to seeing them, I look forward to match days because I know I’ll get an honest performance.

“There have been some performances, like today, where we haven’t been as good but what we’ve always had is effort and hard work...we’ve had a fight about us and that makes you very proud.”

McAree singled out goalkeeper Declan Dunne.