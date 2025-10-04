Ruaidhri Higgins pictured after Coleraine's loss against Bangor at Clandeboye Park

Ruaidhri Higgins says his side are conceding too many sloppy goals at the minute as they were stunned by Bangor at Clandeboye Park.

Here’s what he had to say after goals from Jay Boyd and Ben Arthurs gave the hosts a 2-1 win.

WHAT’S YOUR TAKE ON THE GAME?

"Frustrated, really, really frustrated.

"I think we've conceded a really poor goal early in the game and it's given Bangor something to hang on to, credit to them that they took their opportunity.

"The second goal was a poor goal as well from our end and it's given them a real grip of the game but I felt that we stuck at it, we kept playing, we created numerous opportunities in the game.

"But in saying that, when you give the opposition something to hang on to then we've created our own downfall by doing that so we have to accept responsibility for that.

"But the players kept going, there was no lack of desire to win the game, we just hit the woodwork a few times, we created plenty of opportunities and we had 35 minutes to go and get a second goal and we couldn't break the door down.

"But we have to get on with it, we have to accept it and get on with it and try to eradicate the poor goals that we're conceding.

FIRST-HALF WIND ON YOUR BACK – ADD TO YOUR FRUSTRATION?

“Absolutely, it's strange that on a day like that, the three goals were scored playing against the wind.

"But both halves, I think with the ball we had good control but we've given away really, really cheap, poor goals and we have to accept responsibility for it.

"There's nothing wrong with our attack in play, we're creating a lot of opportunities, we look threatening every time we go forward but we've got to get back to keeping the back door shut.

INJURY LIST AT PRESENT?

"Aye, we have quite a few injuries at the minute which is pretty frustrating but listen, it's not an excuse.