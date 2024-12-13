While the Irish League continues to develop a reputation for giving young players a platform to fulfil their footballing dreams, it has also provided opportunities to an array of youthful coaches with more than 30 bosses taking charge in the Premiership alone before hitting 40 over the past 15 years.

The youngest, and by quite a considerable distance, came when Warrenpoint Town entrusted Stephen McDonnell, who hadn’t even yet turned 26, to preserve their top-flight status following the departure of Matthew Tipton.

Despite being significantly younger than every manager – and even a lot of players – he was coming up against on a weekly basis, former Celtic youngster McDonnell already had a clear vision of how football should be played.

With his own playing career cut short at just 22 after an issue was raised by a routine heart check, McDonnell quickly made the transition into coaching and not even four years later was taking control of a top-flight Irish League side.

Stephen McDonnell hadn't yet turned 26 when he became Warrenpoint Town's manager. (Photo by INPHO/Lorcan Doherty)

An undeniable ability combined with youthful exuberance at a leap into the unknown, he managed to keep Warrenpoint up in his maiden season before guiding them to an Irish Cup semi-final the following year.

"I didn't have any doubts about taking it,” reflects McDonnell. “I'd been there for a couple of years as first team coach and also as Youth Development Officer so I had a decent reputation in the club both at board level and then working with the players on a weekly basis.

“Having playing experience under my belt too makes you that wee bit more relatable. We'd been on a poor run and a point or two above the bottom two, so for me stepping in it was a slightly different message and we stayed up off the back of it.”

While McDonnell was making a concerted effort to quickly climb the coaching ladder, a first step into Irish League management was thrust upon Ciaran McGurgan at Annagh United.

McGurgan had grown up at the County Armagh club and played for them before an ACL injury ended his career at 27, but he was determined to remain in the game he loved in some capacity, ultimately taking over Annagh’s reserves.

However, a mass exodus prior to the 2017/18 Premier Intermediate League campaign meant McGurgan was fast-tracked and endured an ultimate baptism of fire aged 30.

"I didn't have any doubts about it but to be honest I didn't really have any choice,” he laughed. “At the time the transfer window had just closed and the manager had left alongside quite a few players.

“What we had to do was take the reserve team and make up a first team to get us through to January. That was an intense experience getting hammered most weeks!

"We got the odd result here and there and then we signed basically a whole new team which narrowly kept us up. I grew up around the club and always been involved in football so I wanted to be a manager after I’d finished playing - I just didn't think it would be as early as that at such a high level.”

Some of McGurgan’s early Annagh business included signing the likes of legendary midfielder Michael Gault, who’d won seven Premiership titles and six Irish Cup crowns with Linfield, and former Celtic defender John Convery.

By his own admission, McGurgan hadn’t played “at any sort of big level” like the stars he was trying to lure to the then third-tier club, but he was learning quickly on the job.

"It was a running joke (that I was younger than my players) for a while, but unfortunately I'm getting to the other end of that now and most of them are all younger,” he said. "At that early stage, we were signing experience to stay up so they were all old-school Irish League players.

“I have to thank them because they gave me a lot of respect coming in. Like in any business or in life, you need good people around you and we had that, which was the key to our early success.”

While McDonnell inherited a youthful dressing room, he had to take on some of the Irish League’s most experienced and successful bosses – his first match was against David Jeffrey’s Ballymena United before facing Stephen Baxter’s Crusaders nine days later.

"For me, I didn't feel I got any different treatment being so young, certainly not from the players or board of directors,” he said. “Potentially other managers or players looked at it thinking 'who is this guy?'.

"It was probably refreshing with me being so ballsy and I'd nothing to lose. I was giving it a go and whatever knowledge and vision I had on the game, I was just giving it a crack.

"You were coming up against these guys who were massively successful at bigger clubs and with bigger budgets...I was working with Warrenpoint who were 100% the smallest team in the league. It was great going to have a go and it went very well. I look back on that time with fond memories."

McDonnell was recently back in Premiership management at Glenavon, spending 14 months with the Lurgan Blues before departing last month, but still only 32, he’s ready to go again when the right project crops on.

McGurgan remains at Annagh, who have came a long way since barely scraping together a senior side seven years ago, leading his club to the Premier Intermediate League title and two Premiership play-offs, narrowly missing out on a third last term.

He’s the Championship’s current longest-serving manager and still one of the Irish League’s youngest bosses – Nathan Rooney (Larne), Mark Stafford (Ballinamallard United) and Gary Boyle (Warrenpoint Town) just pip him now at 37 – and often reflects on the crazy journey.

"You have to thank the club for it too,” he added. “Come the January in that first year they backed us - they didn't opt to get a proper qualified manager in!

"They gave us the opportunity to build and it's been great to repay them. It has been a great journey and story. We talk about it a lot at the club and we've all learnt a lot from it.