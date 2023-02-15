A Bobby Burns brace and Aidan Wilson header ensured Rodney McAree continued his unbeaten start at The Oval but Opta, the sports analytics company, rank the Blues in top spot.

The result meant David Healy’s side dropped 45 positions in the worldwide rankings to 1,270th – putting them just below the likes of Scottish Premiership teams St Johnstone and Dundee United – while Glentoran jumped a huge 197 places to 1,731st, meaning they’re seeded as the fourth best team in Northern Ireland’s top-flight behind Linfield, league leaders Larne (1,537th) and Cliftonville (1,614th).

Carrick Rangers are the big winners with consecutive victories over Newry City and Ballymena United putting them level on points with the seventh-placed Sky Blues on the league table and bounced them up 443 world spots to 5,175th – one ahead of Romanian third division outfit Club Sportiv Lotus Băile Felix.

Linfield remain in top spot despite losing to Glentoran last night

Loughgall (5,586th), who have won their last four matches to open up a three point gap at the top of the Lough 41 Championship, are now ranked above three top-flight teams – Newry City (5,798th), Dungannon Swifts (6,070th) and Portadown (7,054th).

The Lakeview Park side jumped up 455 positions in Opta’s world rankings, which is more than any other club in the top three flights of Northern Irish football.

Newry City were the biggest fallers (-301 spots) after losses to Carrick Rangers and Coleraine.

Bayern Munich are considered the best team in the world currently after beating PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday with Manchester City and Barcelona making up the podium.

Full Opta Power Ranking for Northern Ireland: Danske Bank Premiership to Premier Intermediate League

1.Linfield

2.Larne

3.Cliftonville

4.Glentoran

5.Crusaders

6.Coleraine

7.Ballymena United

8.Glenavon

9.Carrick Rangers

10.Loughgall

11.Newry City

12.Annagh United

13.Dungannon Swifts

14.Warrenpoint Town

15.Portadown

16.Dundela

17.Ballinamallard United

18.H&W Welders

19.Ards

20.Dergview

21.Institute

22.Ballyclare Comrades

23.Bangor

24.Newington

25.Queen’s University

26.Knockbreda

27.Limavady United

28.Banbridge Town

29.Dollingstown

30.Ballymacash Rangers

31.Portstewart

32.Lisburn Distillery

33.Moyola Park

34.Armagh City

35.Tobermore United