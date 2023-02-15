Power Rankings: Linfield still considered best team in the Premiership despite Glentoran loss; Carrick Rangers take huge jump
Despite their 3-0 Danske Bank Premiership defeat to rivals Glentoran on Tuesday night, Opta still rank Linfield as the best team in the Northern Ireland Football League.
A Bobby Burns brace and Aidan Wilson header ensured Rodney McAree continued his unbeaten start at The Oval but Opta, the sports analytics company, rank the Blues in top spot.
The result meant David Healy’s side dropped 45 positions in the worldwide rankings to 1,270th – putting them just below the likes of Scottish Premiership teams St Johnstone and Dundee United – while Glentoran jumped a huge 197 places to 1,731st, meaning they’re seeded as the fourth best team in Northern Ireland’s top-flight behind Linfield, league leaders Larne (1,537th) and Cliftonville (1,614th).
Carrick Rangers are the big winners with consecutive victories over Newry City and Ballymena United putting them level on points with the seventh-placed Sky Blues on the league table and bounced them up 443 world spots to 5,175th – one ahead of Romanian third division outfit Club Sportiv Lotus Băile Felix.
Loughgall (5,586th), who have won their last four matches to open up a three point gap at the top of the Lough 41 Championship, are now ranked above three top-flight teams – Newry City (5,798th), Dungannon Swifts (6,070th) and Portadown (7,054th).
The Lakeview Park side jumped up 455 positions in Opta’s world rankings, which is more than any other club in the top three flights of Northern Irish football.
Newry City were the biggest fallers (-301 spots) after losses to Carrick Rangers and Coleraine.
Bayern Munich are considered the best team in the world currently after beating PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday with Manchester City and Barcelona making up the podium.
Full Opta Power Ranking for Northern Ireland: Danske Bank Premiership to Premier Intermediate League
1.Linfield
2.Larne
3.Cliftonville
4.Glentoran
5.Crusaders
6.Coleraine
7.Ballymena United
8.Glenavon
9.Carrick Rangers
10.Loughgall
11.Newry City
12.Annagh United
13.Dungannon Swifts
14.Warrenpoint Town
15.Portadown
16.Dundela
17.Ballinamallard United
18.H&W Welders
19.Ards
20.Dergview
21.Institute
22.Ballyclare Comrades
23.Bangor
24.Newington
25.Queen’s University
26.Knockbreda
27.Limavady United
28.Banbridge Town
29.Dollingstown
30.Ballymacash Rangers
31.Portstewart
32.Lisburn Distillery
33.Moyola Park
34.Armagh City
35.Tobermore United
36.PSNI