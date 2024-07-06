Glenavon pictured after landing in Germany. PIC: Glenavon FC

Pre-season preparations ahead of the new season continue today for Irish League clubs as Glenavon head to Germany while Linfield celebrate former star Matthew Clarke in his testimonial fixture against Galway United at Windsor Park.

The Lurgan Blues travelled to mainland Europe yesterday ahead of this afternoon’s friendly against German third-tier side FC Erzgebirge Aue, which comes 64 years after the pair were originally drawn against each other in the European Cup.

It’ll be the first opportunity for the likes of James Carroll, Barney McKeown and David McDaid, who all joined Stephen McDonnell’s side this summer, to play for their new club.

Elsewhere, Linfield will mark Clarke’s contributions over 11 years as a player for the club by welcoming League of Ireland outfit Galway United, who have signed ex-Glentoran duo Bobby Burns and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe in recent weeks, to Belfast.

David Healy’s side have already played two pre-season friendlies in preparation for next week’s UEFA Conference League first round qualifier in Iceland against Stjarnan, losing 5-2 to Polish side Arka before beating Premier Intermediate League team Moyola Park 3-1 earlier this week in a fixture which officially marked the re-opening of Mill Meadow after redevelopment work.

Clarke won 13 trophies and made 411 appearances across competitions for the Blues before departing at the end of last season to sign a two-year contract with Scottish Championship outfit Livingston.

Meanwhile, Crusaders will celebrate a club legend of their own as League Two side Salford City, who are owned by members of Manchester United’s famed Class of 92, visit Seaview tomorrow for Billy Joe Burns’ testimonial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Devils legend Ryan Giggs will be taking part in pre-match events, including a Q&A with fans, as Burns’ contribution is acknowledged after winning three Premiership titles and a hat-trick of Irish Cup crowns during a decade in North Belfast.

Portadown will also make the trip to Stair Park to face Stranraer this afternoon while Coleraine welcome both Comber Rec (12pm) and H&W Welders (3pm) to the Showgrounds.