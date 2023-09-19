Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Anderson and Dylan Stitt – both youth internationals with Northern Ireland – were confirmed as part of a list released by the Kenilworth Road outfit, newly-promoted this season to English top-flight football.

Anderson left Dungannon Swifts for Luton in the summer after a domestic Premiership debut for the Irish League side.

Stitt enjoyed progress on the books at Linfield before making the close-season switch across the water.

Sam Anderson on show for County Armagh during the SuperCupNI tournament in 2022. (Photo by Brian Little/PressEye)

The official Luton Town website stated “our congratulations go to all players and we wish them well in their careers at Kenilworth Road”.