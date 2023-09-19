News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Premier League club confirms Northern Ireland teens on scholarship contracts

Two teenagers from Northern Ireland have been named on a list of 12 players putting pen to paper on two-year scholarship deals at Premier League club Luton Town.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 19th Sep 2023, 19:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 20:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sam Anderson and Dylan Stitt – both youth internationals with Northern Ireland – were confirmed as part of a list released by the Kenilworth Road outfit, newly-promoted this season to English top-flight football.

Anderson left Dungannon Swifts for Luton in the summer after a domestic Premiership debut for the Irish League side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stitt enjoyed progress on the books at Linfield before making the close-season switch across the water.

Sam Anderson on show for County Armagh during the SuperCupNI tournament in 2022. (Photo by Brian Little/PressEye)Sam Anderson on show for County Armagh during the SuperCupNI tournament in 2022. (Photo by Brian Little/PressEye)
Sam Anderson on show for County Armagh during the SuperCupNI tournament in 2022. (Photo by Brian Little/PressEye)
Most Popular

The official Luton Town website stated “our congratulations go to all players and we wish them well in their careers at Kenilworth Road”.

The full run of players is listed by Luton as follows: Jamie Odegah, Charlie Emery, Charlie Trustram, Dominic Martins, Dylan Stitt, Isaiah Harvey, Matthew Takawira, Oliver Pipa, Sam Anderson, Tate Xavier-Jones, Zacharias Ioannides and Cai Hockey.

Related topics:Premier LeagueLuton TownLinfield