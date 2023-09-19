Premier League club confirms Northern Ireland teens on scholarship contracts
Sam Anderson and Dylan Stitt – both youth internationals with Northern Ireland – were confirmed as part of a list released by the Kenilworth Road outfit, newly-promoted this season to English top-flight football.
Anderson left Dungannon Swifts for Luton in the summer after a domestic Premiership debut for the Irish League side.
Stitt enjoyed progress on the books at Linfield before making the close-season switch across the water.
The official Luton Town website stated “our congratulations go to all players and we wish them well in their careers at Kenilworth Road”.
The full run of players is listed by Luton as follows: Jamie Odegah, Charlie Emery, Charlie Trustram, Dominic Martins, Dylan Stitt, Isaiah Harvey, Matthew Takawira, Oliver Pipa, Sam Anderson, Tate Xavier-Jones, Zacharias Ioannides and Cai Hockey.