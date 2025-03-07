Premier League club 'looking to further our interest' in Irish League after identifying 'a lot of talent in Northern Ireland'
The Saints have looked to these shores previously, signing the likes of Alan Blayney, Chris Baird and Matty Carson from Irish League clubs, while former Northern Ireland internationals, including Jim Magilton, Steven Davis and Iain Dowie, all represented Southampton.
That connection has grown even stronger after Ballymena United teenager Luke Hawe, who became the Sky Blues’ youngest-ever player after coming off the bench against Linfield last month aged 15, agreed a long-term deal to initially link up with the club’s academy.
The Irish League continues to generate interest from clubs across the water – Blues trio Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn Rovers), Braiden Graham (Everton) and Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal) all earned significant transfers last summer alongside Glentoran youngster George Feeney (Tottenham Hotspur), Alfie Friars and Sean Corry (both Derby County).
Glenavon’s Chris Atherton, who scored his first Premiership goal aged 16 earlier this week, is set to link up with Premier League giants Chelsea while Linfield defender Matthew Orr has attracted admiration from a host of clubs after playing a key role in their march to Gibson Cup glory.
It’s an exciting time for young players plying their trade in Northern Ireland and Robinson says they continue to pay close attention.
"We are delighted to welcome Luke to the club, he's a talented and hard-working lad who we have been tracking for a while,” he said. "There's a lot of talent in Northern Ireland and the IFA’s academy set-up really helps prepare players in a region we're looking to further our interest in.
"I'd like to give thanks to Ballymena for their cooperation in the deal and we're looking forward to seeing Luke continue his development here at Southampton."
Hawe made his senior Ballymena debut in September, coming off the bench in their Co Antrim Shield win over Ballymacash Rangers and also featured in BetMcLean Cup triumphs against Rathfriland Rangers and Ards.
He has scored three times in 10 U20 Premiership appearances this term and is now excited to take the next step with Southampton.
"I'm delighted to be joining Southampton for the next stage of my career,” he said. “It's a club with a strong history of developing youth players so when the interest came it felt like a perfect fit and I can't wait to get started here."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.