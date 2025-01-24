Premiership champions Larne win race for in-demand Irish League striker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reigning Premiership champions Larne have won the race to sign H&W Welders striker Tiarnan O’Connor.

The 22-year-old attracted attention from a number of top-flight clubs, including Glentoran and Coleraine, after scoring 18 goals in 24 league appearances this term, but Inver Park will be his next destination.

O’Connor, who previously spent time across the water at Chesterfield, has impressed since linking back up with former Maiden City boss Paul Kee at the Blanchflower Stadium and will now relish a Premiership test.

Kee had previously spoken about his desire to retain O’Connor’s services until at least the summer but moved this week to secure the return of Michael McLellan – the Championship’s top scorer – from Dundela which will help soften the blow of such a big loss as the Welders look to keep their promotion bid on track, currently sitting third in Northern Ireland’s second-tier.

H&W Welders striker Tiarnan O'Connor has joined Larne. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

O’Connor netted his first hat-trick of the season earlier this month in a 3-3 draw against Armagh City and speaking to the News Letter on Wednesday, Kee acknowledged that there was significant interest in his star man.

"There's no question that there are four or five teams that are short of a striker or losing a striker that have expressed interest,” he said. “At the end of the day, Tiarnan holds the cards because he's out of contract at the end of this season and he's happy with us, but if it's a deal which is really good for him and the development of his career then you'd have to look at it.

"The club has to be looked after as well and that's where we're at with it. With the position we're in and the threat he holds, I'd like to selfishly keep him until the end of the season, but we have to weigh up all the options for the club and player."

It’s a statement of intent from Larne, who lost both Levi Ives and Joe Thomson to Coleraine and Glentoran respectively on Thursday, with O’Connor strengthening attacking ranks which already included Andy Ryan, Paul O’Neill, Matty Lusty and Benji Magee.

There is also serious interest in Welders playmaker Josh Kee, the son of manager Paul, after a standout campaign with the 22-year-old scoring eight goals across competitions.

He impressed in an Irish Cup defeat to Glentoran earlier this month, receiving praise from Declan Devine, and he could yet leave the club this month alongside O’Connor.

"There are a few firm offers in for him (Josh) and then a few letters have been put in by other clubs,” confirmed Kee. “It's a difficult one because I think they've contributed 26 goals between them and they are instrumental in our attack.

"Losing them would be a big blow to the team and the players know that, so we're trying to get the balance right for everybody.