Premiership pair amongst clubs interested in making move for highly-rated former Crusaders goalkeeper

Premiership newcomers Bangor and Carrick Rangers are amongst the clubs interested in making a move for former Crusaders goalkeeper Ryan Kerr.

The 19-year-old recently departed Seaview, where he made his Premiership debut during the 2023/24 season and impressed as Declan Caddell’s side reached the Co Antrim Shield semi-finals last term.

Kerr was a regular in Crusaders’ matchday squads, playing understudy to former Northern Ireland international Jonny Tuffey, before being loaned to Championship outfit Dundela in January.

He made eight appearances at Wilgar Park and it’s understood that the Duns would be keen to pursue a permanent deal for Kerr while there’s also interest from Scotland in his services.

Ryan Kerr in action for Crusaders last season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Newly-promoted Bangor finished last season with Dungannon Swifts loanee Patrick Solis Grogan between the sticks as they sealed title glory while Carrick are on the hunt for two new goalkeepers following recent departures.

As the News Letter reported on Sunday, the Taylors Avenue side are currently favourites to sign former Cliftonville shot-stopper Nathan Gartside from Loughgall with both Ross Glendinning and Jack McIntyre leaving the club, but they face competition from Glenavon.

It’s set to be an interesting summer on the goalkeeper front in the Irish League with the likes of Kerr, Glendinning and Gareth Deane, who has been transfer listed by the Lurgan Blues, becoming available.

Coleraine are reportedly searching for a new number one and have been linked with a move for Queen’s Park’s Scottish Cup hero Calum Ferrie.

Kerr is a highly-rated young goalkeeper and received praise from Tuffey last season after playing a key role in Crusaders’ Co Antrim Shield win over Linfield.

“The biggest thing is his potential because there is bags of it there,” said Tuffey, who has won three Irish Cup crowns since returning home from Scotland. "For me, working closely with Ryan alongside goalkeeping coach Davy McClelland, it is Ryan's application and his want to learn and work and improve.

"He is never done asking questions on the basics and little things he can improve on.

"And the big thing for me is it is easy to ask those questions, but he wants to implement the answers and advice he is given. He wants to find the best way for him.

"I have worked with Ryan for a couple of seasons now, but this season we have got even closer.

"It has been me, Ryan and David working as a close-knit and tight unit. As I say, he is an absolute joy to work with and his work ethic and application is first-class.

"I think there is big potential there because he is trying to establish himself. The world can be his oyster if he continues to develop and learn, and continues to have the work ethic he has."

Crues chief Caddell also hailed Kerr’s potential and had no hesitation in handing him senior opportunities last term.

"He is a kid with a load of potential,” Caddell said in October. “He has a mature head on young shoulders.

"It's his work ethic that makes him the player he is, and why he is doing so well.