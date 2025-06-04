Preston North End and Wrexham amongst clubs showing interest in Cliftonville's prolific teenage striker

Cliftonville’s teenage sensation Shay Reid is attracting significant interest from across the water after scoring 51 goals in all competitions last season.

Despite being only 16, Reid topped the U20 Premiership Development League goalscoring charts last term, netting 23 times in 32 matches, and showed his sharpshooting prowess at U18 level too, registering a further 21 goals across 25 appearances.

Reid, who enjoyed trial periods at Scottish Premiership champions Celtic earlier this year, has now caught the attention of English Championship outfits Preston North End and Wrexham, the second-tier newcomers owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

There’s also interest in Reid’s services from Scotland with Aberdeen amongst the young striker’s admirers.

Shay Reid, pictured in action for Co Down at last summer's SuperCupNI, is attracting significant interest. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

Reid is a product of an impressive Cliftonville academy set-up which has produced an array of stars over recent years, including the likes of Sean Moore, who joined Premier League giants West Ham United in 2023, and Coran Madden – a 16-year-old destined for a big move after earning his senior debut for Jim Magilton’s side last season.