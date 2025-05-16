Preston North End boss hails Northern Ireland international as 'top professional' after completing move

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has hailed Northern Ireland international Jordan Thompson as a “top professional” and backed him to make an impact at Deepdale after becoming the club’s first summer signing.

Former Manchester United youngster Thompson, who also spent time on the books of Rangers and Blackpool, was released by Stoke City earlier this month after making 178 appearances across a five-year stint.

The 28-year-old midfielder was quickly snapped up by Preston, where he will join Northern Ireland team-mate Ali McCann, and Heckingbottom admits they’ve been tracking Thompson for some time.

“I’m really pleased we’ve got our summer business started so early and delighted Jordan’s joined us,” he told the club’s website. “He’s a player we knew all about anyway from playing in the Championship and we’ve been watching him closely with a view to bringing him in.

Northern Ireland’s Jordan Thompson has joined Preston North End. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

“Jordan’s a top professional and a talented footballer who likes to get on the ball and he adds a bit of balance to the midfield too, being left-footed. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Thompson made his senior international debut in May 2018 and has since gone on to rack up 38 caps.

He made two Scottish Championship appearances for Glasgow giants Rangers to help them seal top-flight promotion in 2015/16 after joining from Manchester United.

Belfast-born Thompson has played over 200 times in the Football League and admits he’s excited about this new chapter at Preston.

“I’m delighted,” said Thompson. “It’s been quite a quick turnaround and I’m just glad it’s all done now.

“It’s a massive club and it’s one that I want to be part of.