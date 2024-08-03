Pro contracts confirmed for Irish League teenagers at 16 and 17
Seventeen-year-old Senan Devine and Alfie Gaston, 16, have both put pen to paper on professional contracts with The Showgrounds outfit – with Coleraine “committed to nurturing and developing young talent” and how the news “highlights the club's ongoing dedication to fostering homegrown players”.
Devine has been on the books at Coleraine for a number of years and progressed into last season’s first-team panel.
Devine said: "This is a moment I've been working towards for many years...signing my first professional contract with Coleraine FC means everything to me.
"The club has been like a family and I’m grateful for all the support and guidance I've received. I can’t wait to give my all on the pitch and help bring success to the team and our amazing fans."
Sixteen-year-old Gaston, also a graduate of the club Academy system, secured a first senior start last season against Linfield.
“Signing my first professional contract with Coleraine FC is a dream come true...I’ve grown up watching this club and to now be a part of the senior team is an incredible honour,” he said. “I’m excited about the future and ready to work hard to contribute to the team’s success.”
Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels highlighted his praise for the progress of both young prospects.
"We are extremely proud of Senan and his development over the last year,” said Shiels. "This contract is well-deserved and we are excited to see him grow further as a professional player.
"Senan's journey is a great example for all our academy players, demonstrating that hard work and dedication pay off.
“Alfie is an exceptional young player with a bright future ahead of him.
"His talent, work ethic, and passion for the game have been evident since he joined the academy.
"We’re thrilled to have him commit his future to Coleraine FC and look forward to seeing him develop and thrive in the professional ranks.
"This signing is a proud moment for the club and a testament to our dedication to fostering young talent.”