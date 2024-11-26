Niall Currie’s focus remains on performances over points despite newly-promoted Portadown flying high in the Premiership standings.

Ahu Obhakhan’s delightful strike on six minutes settled the Mid-Ulster derby date at Shamrock Park on Saturday to send the Ports up to fourth in the table.

A tally of 28 points after 17 games already stands as a greater return than the 23 from the full campaign during relegation in 2023, with Obhakhan’s finish the 24th scored by the side, just five short of that final tally posted in the last top-flight campaign.

For the four-time Irish League champions, the overall objective is one of senior stability as a starting point for future progress.

Ahu Obhakhan (right) leads the celebrations following his big derby goal for Portadown to defeat Glenavon. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

As a result, Currie remains realistic over the fluidity of this season’s Premiership but full of praise for the effort behind the reward.

"I'm looking at the points...you can go from fourth to seventh,” said Currie. "In normal circumstances I'd have taken 28 points as not too far away from safety.

"But you're not, it's crazy what's below you.

"We're coming into a real tough run of games so picking up three points today was huge.

"And picking up points from away to the Glens (previous week’s 2-0 win)...I call them bonus three points.

"As long as we're digging in with the teams meant to be in or around us we'll be okay.

"We're certainly not looking down but we're realists.

"I always tell the players to stay humble and stay patient.

"It's very, very important to me we don't get ahead of ourselves.

"There's a long part of the season to go.

"But I tell the players to focus on performances and not results and if we focus on performances, the basics of the game and effort levels then we'll be okay."

Currie accepted Saturday’s win was built on grit over grace – bar the beauty of Obhakan’s moment of magic.​

“Ahu's goal is top level, he has that in him,” said Currie. "I keep pushing him a wee bit harder, I actually thought his first-half performance was lethargic, he was on his heels too much and not physical enough.

"But the goal's wonderful and I told him that at half-time...but I want more from him.

"I thought his second-half performance was much better than his first.

"He gives us a wonderful focal point when he's aggressive and a handful.

"But he's got that quality to finish, with his left foot as well.

"He's a talented, talented boy but you've got to keep poking the bear to make sure you keep him on his toes.”

The Ports boss finished delighted at his players’ determination to protect the slender advantage.

"I don't think we were at our best but it's a good sign when you can still come away with three points,” said Currie. "I'd have liked to have played a wee bit better and entertained more.

"I thought the character of the team was brilliant, our attitude, enthusiasm and desire.

"We went into the trenches when we needed to, we threw bodies on the line.