​The Lurgan Blues have hit form at the right time with Saturday’s victory at the Showgrounds extending their unbeaten run to eight matches and also marked a fifth clean sheet in that streak.

It was Malone’s second consecutive goal after netting last time out against Ballymena United and manager Gary Hamilton is backing the 23-year-old to improve even further going into next season.

"He's a quality player,” he told Glenavon’s media channel of the former Derry City midfielder. “He's been unfortunate that he's had a couple of suspensions, illness and a hamstring injury so we are only getting to see the best of him now.

Jack Malone

"He has been excellent and one of the brighter sparks and a reason why we have done so well.

"He's a quality young player and we're glad to have him.

"Hopefully we will see more good performances before the end of the season because he's a talented player.

"For sure next season we will see an even better player and someone who plays more games."

Glenavon have been able to see off a determined fight from Carrick Rangers to achieve their pre-season objective.

"At the start of the season that was our target and we have got there with two games to go,” added Hamilton. “I'm delighted for the boys first and foremost - they have earned it, deserve it and went through a tough period for a time.

"There were injuries, other factors in it but they have shown what a strong bunch of lads they are and group they are that through all the criticism we took at the time they got through it and came out the other side.

"It's all down to them and over the last eight games they have been superb."

In the other Group B game, Ballymena United broke their run of 14 league matches without a win by scoring two late goals against Dungannon Swifts.