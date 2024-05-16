Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Linfield midfielder Kyle McClean completed an impressive NIFWA Player of the Year and Ulster Footballer of the Year award double earlier this week, but can you name every other Irish League player to achieve that feat this century?

There have been some incredible performers over the years that won both prizes, capping off memorable seasons on both personal and collective fronts, and we’re testing your knowledge to see if you can recall history.