Lisburn Rangers' Erin McGreevy and Helen Parker (left) plus Cliftonville Ladies' Abbie Magee and Kelsie Burrows with the trophy ahead of this weekend's VBET Women’s League Cup final. (Photo by NIFL)

​Lisburn Rangers will attempt to create club history tomorrow at the expense of Cliftonville Ladies’ bid for back-to-back cup glory.

The VBET Women’s League Cup final at The Blanchflower Stadium presents Cliftonville an opportunity to retain the prize picked up for the first time last season – and a chance for Rangers to record silverware success in a debut campaign at senior level.

Defender Erin McGreevy has been a key player across Rangers’ rise up Northern Ireland Women’s FA pyramid to the top table – with four wins from the first five Premiership league tests offering cause for optimism heading into the Sunday showpiece.

"It's unbelievable,” said McGreevy on the official Northern Ireland Football League website. “It's what we've all been looking forward to since we joined the NIWFA.

"It's been a long time coming so we're just trying to enjoy ourselves.

"Obviously it's been hard work over the last five years, but now that we're here we're just trying to develop.

"We know all the games are just going to get harder, and all the other teams are going to develop just as we will.

"But the younger girls coming through will be looking up to us so it's also about setting an example to them."

The 20-year-old is relishing a chance to step out in Lisburn Rangers colours on a cup final stage.

"Everyone keeps talking about the pressure, but we'll just go into it focusing on ourselves," she said. “It would be unbelievable to win it.

"I've been at the club from the start so it would be a really, really proud moment for me and all the girls."

Rangers captain Helen Parker feels a trophy triumph would “mean the world to me”.

"I think it would mean the world to me as captain to get my hands on the trophy,” she said on the NIFL website. “We've come through the leagues, we've done it all but this is where it really matters.

"Our togetherness has carried us through the leagues.

"Some players have come, and some have gone, but the majority of us have stayed together.

"We're just a big family, you can tell both on and off the pitch how close we are.

"We also have a good fanbase behind us, so it's massive for everyone involved with Lisburn Rangers.

"We're all very, very excited.

"We can't wait."

However, holders Cliftonville head into the big day bolstered by a perfect start to the league season.

"This season has been really positive for us as a team,” said Cliftonville Ladies’ Kelsie Burrows on the official NIFL website. “We've put in some really good performances building up to this point.

"But we feel that we haven't really got to our highest level just yet.

"We've played them (Lisburn Rangers) before in a couple of cup competitions, but they've come into the league now and will want to prove themselves.

"We're expecting a very good standard of football from them, so it'll make for a very good final."

Abbie Magee is calling on past progress to offer an advantage towards future success.

"Playing in any final is a massive achievement, and having the experience off the back of previous finals I think will really help us,” she said on the official NIFL website. “It is just another game, but there is that little bit more pressure when you're going for a trophy.

"This will be the first time we've played them in the final, which will be nice.

"They've really put their mark on the league since they've come in and have got some really good wins.

"I think it's going to be an exciting final, and there is that wee bit of rivalry as with any game, but we're just looking forward to it."

The DAZN network will offer a live stream of the final.

"To have them on board, and have the games live streamed, really is incredible and just shows how much women's football is growing in this country,” said Magee. “And it'll just keep on growing with the amount of young girls from grassroots levels that are getting into the game."

Kick-off will be 3 o’clock – with referee Stuart McClelland assisted by Rachel Greer and Matthew English, plus Bridin McDermott as the fourth official.

The competition now stands nine seasons into its introduction in 2016 to the domestic women’s football calendar.

Linfield Women top the roll of honour with two past triumphs – followed on one apiece by Cliftonville Ladies, Newry City Ladies, Glentoran Women and Sion Swifts Ladies.

PATH TO THE FINAL

QUARTER-FINALS

Lisburn Ladies 0-6 Cliftonville Ladies: Caitlin McGuinness 3, Kirsty McGuinness, Fionnula Morgan, Carla Devine.Mid Ulster Ladies 0-9 Lisburn Rangers: Gracie Conway 3, Ellie-Mae Dickson 2, Molly Loughran, Helen Parker, Sophie Megaw, Cara Tumelty.

SEMI-FINALS