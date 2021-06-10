Rachel Furness caps 'amazing' year with International Personality of the Year award

Furness was a key part of Northern Ireland’s successful qualifying campaign, bagging five goals as Kenny Shiels’ team secured a spot at Euro 2022.

Upon collecting the NI Football Award trophy, Furness said: “I’m delighted to win this award. It’s a great honour for me, but it would not have been possible without me teammates.

“It’s hard to put into words just how amazing this last year has been. We’ve done something as a nation that everyone thought was impossible. It’s been incredible to play a small part in that success.”

Rachel Furness is pictured receiving the award alongside Liverpool FC Women manager Matt Beard

Furness’ most memorable moment came in April’s play-off victory over Ukraine when she opened the scoring. Unfortunately, soon after her goal a broken fibula forced her to limp off the pitch in agony.

She said: “I’m out of the medical boot and back walking, which is a sign that the bone is healing. Rehab has been tough, but I’m fully focused on getting myself fit.

“I hope to back next month, which means I’ll be available for the World Cup qualifiers in September.”