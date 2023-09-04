News you can trust since 1737
Rangers 'angry and disappointed' after derby loss to Celtic

Skipper James Tavernier admits Rangers fans were justified in venting their frustrations at the end of the 1-0 defeat by Celtic at Ibrox.
By PA Sport
Published 4th Sep 2023, 01:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 01:50 BST

The home side thought they had taken the lead in the 29th minute when Kemar Roofe fired past Joe Hart but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check saw referee Don Robertson award a foul to Celtic for Cyriel Dessers’ challenge on defender Gustaf Lagerbielke in the build-up.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s late first-half strike proved to be a winner and it took the Hoops four points clear of Rangers after four cinch Premiership games, going into the international break.

The boos rang around Ibrox at the end of the game and Tavernier said: “Well, it’s justified. It’s as simple as that. We didn’t get the result the fans wanted and it’s totally justified.

Rangers' James Tavernier applauds the fans following the cinch Premiership defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)Rangers' James Tavernier applauds the fans following the cinch Premiership defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)
Rangers' James Tavernier applauds the fans following the cinch Premiership defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)
“(The dressing room is) obviously disappointed. Angry and disappointed.

“You’ve just lost to your rivals. It never sits right. So we’re all really disappointed.

“It’s not the result we wanted and obviously we fully understand the fans’ frustration.

“First half, we weren’t good enough. Second half (we were) a lot better but we’ve got to be more clinical in the final third.

“It’s obviously international week and everyone knows the lads who will be going away and we want them back fit and safe.

“But it’s down to us boys who are still going to be here to correct things, work hard on the training pitch and moving forward we have to obviously get better with what we do.”

