A social media drive by Rangers supporters will result in a touching tribute to the memory of Northern Ireland man Aaron Moffett in Saturday's Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox.

Aaron's passing at 38 years old on August 1 following injuries sustained in a July 12 road accident has left family, friends and the widespread community devastated.

Celebrated for his love of wife Lindsey, parents Florence and John, sister Hannah and extended family, Aaron had many interests - with football a lifelong passion that included his highly-successful career with Dollingstown at which he wore the number 6 shirt to great acclaim.

As a football fan, Aaron supported Newcastle United and Rangers and would often visit Ibrox with his cousin Neil Robinson.

Rangers fans and Northern Ireland cousins Neil Robinson (left) and Aaron Moffett. (Photo by Neil Robinson)

Neil, from Portadown in Northern Ireland, is a season ticket holder with the Glasgow club and member of the influential Bathgate Union Jack Rangers Supporters' Club.

He reached out to senior members of the West Lothian-based Bathgate club on Friday and the following social media post has been shared and seen by thousands in the past 24 hours from within the Rangers community: "Calling all Rangers fans at the game tomorrow. Please join in a minute’s applause on the 6th minute for Aaron Moffett (38) - a lifelong Bear from NI, well-known in local football circles, who sadly passed last Friday after an RTA on July 12th".

Although time restraints prevented any official approach to the club, it is understood connections with Rangers TV have picked up on the appeal.

A message of hope at Aaron’s funeral reminded everyone to “let’s continue to celebrate Aaron’s love for life with laughter, kindness and massive claps”.

“Following Lindsey’s request for big claps to remember Aaron, I wanted to try and honour him this way at the Rangers match,” said Neil. "We would have gone to games together whenever possible over the years and the response online has been unbelievable.

“The tribute is going to happen thanks to that word of mouth and online support.