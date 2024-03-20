Rangers celebrate winning the Junior section in 2019. PIC: SuperCupNI

The Glasgow club have regularly attended the renowned competition over the past decade and were crowned Junior champions in 2019 when Charlie Lindsay, who is currently on loan at Premiership outfit Glentoran from Derby County, inspired the young Gers to victory in their final against Charlton Athletic.

Rangers last tasted Premier glory in 1992 when they defeated Nottingham Forest – the Ibrox club made it to the showpiece decider once again the following year before losing out to Cherry Orchard – and tournament chairperson Victor Leonard is delighted to have them involved.

“Rangers have a huge fan base in Northern Ireland, and I know that their matches are among the best attended matches during the tournament,” he said. “Over the years we have developed strong relationships with the Academy, and they have been huge supporters of the tournament and we look forward to welcoming them back this summer.”

Fellow Scottish side Hamilton Academical will be making their debut in the Premier section this summer while two other clubs are also embarking on a first SuperCupNI venture.

Deportivo Toluca are hoping to continue Mexico’s recent success at the tournament after Tigres UNAL reached the Premier final last summer while Shoshi High School from Japan are making a maiden trip to Northern Ireland too.