Euan East was already well aware of Linfield’s proven track record for silverware success before arriving in Belfast last summer – and is now hoping to get a taste of it for himself.

The 23-year-old joined the Blues on Deadline Day from Queen of the South and has arguably been their ‘Player of the Season’ so far, putting in a number of impressive performances that have sent David Healy’s side four points clear at the Sports Direct Premiership summit.

East will have a key role to play once again this evening at Stangmore Park as Linfield take on Dungannon Swifts in their BetMcLean Cup semi-final showdown, where they’ll aim to go one step closer to defending the trophy won last March with a 2-0 victory over Coleraine.

If successful, a final against either Glenavon or Portadown would await and the centre-back says occasions like this were a big driving factor behind his decision to join the club.

Euan East is determined to reach his first final as a Linfield player in tonight's clash against Dungannon Swifts. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"It's my first semi-final and I'm looking to make it a final,” he said.

“I've not been down to Dungannon yet but I've heard it's not an easy place to go.

"It would be a really good achievement.

"I want to win and that's a big attraction of coming to Linfield.

"So getting to a final and picking up the first trophy would be good.

"I've really enjoyed it (my time in the Irish League).

"From the moment I've got here everyone has been brilliant with me and I've been really enjoying my football.

"It's very similar to the leagues I've played in in Scotland.”

East, who progressed through St Mirren’s academy before enjoying further spells at Johnstone Burgh, Queen’s Park and Albion Rovers, grew up in Paisley, a town located less than seven miles from Rangers’ Ibrox stadium.

He remains a Gers supporter and some of his childhood memories of following the team include watching someone he now calls boss.

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer Healy spent 18 months in Glasgow between 2011-2012 towards the end of his career.

And East is enjoying being able to work under the 44-year-old, who has won five Irish League titles in his successful reign at Windsor Park.

"I already knew before I came they (Linfield) are the most successful club for leagues in the world,” said East.

“I'd heard that before.

"There's a heavy link with Rangers back home so you know the level that they're at and every competition they're in they want to win.

"I'm a Rangers fan and stay not too far away from Ibrox.

"I have watched him (Healy) a few times when I was younger!

"It's been brilliant working with him.

"He has a lot of experience and won a lot of trophies here, so it's good to learn off somebody like that."

Kirk Millar, who played a pivotal role in Saturday’s league triumph over Loughgall, is eager to keep adding more trophies to the club’s impressive haul.

"It's massive for us with a chance to get into another final and it's always lovely to do that,” said Millar in the aftermath of the weekend win at Lakeview Park.

“We want to win as much as we can, like every season.