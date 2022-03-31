Rangers midfielder Megan Bell among names to return to Northern Ireland squad

Bell, who had a torrid time with injuries last year, returns alongside Glentoran midfielder Sam Kelly and Crusaders Strikers’ forward Emily Wilson, who missed recent qualifiers against North Macedonia.

Defender Abbie Magee, who recently moved from Linfield Ladies to Cliftonville Ladies, is back after a long-term injury with club mate Toni-Leigh Finnegan also recalled after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“I am not even thinking of the England game yet. Everything is revolving around Austria,” said manager Kenny Shiels, who has made a total of five changes to his squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers midfielder Megan Bell

“We are looking at ways we can contain them and where we can attack them.”

Shiels’ side face Austria in Wiener Neustadt on April 8 before hosting England at Windsor Park four days later in a match which has already seen ticket sales of 14,000.