Rangers midfielder Megan Bell among names to return to Northern Ireland squad
Rangers midfielder Megan Bell is one of a number of players recalled to Northern Ireland’s squad for their Women’s World Cup qualifiers against England and Austria.
Bell, who had a torrid time with injuries last year, returns alongside Glentoran midfielder Sam Kelly and Crusaders Strikers’ forward Emily Wilson, who missed recent qualifiers against North Macedonia.
Defender Abbie Magee, who recently moved from Linfield Ladies to Cliftonville Ladies, is back after a long-term injury with club mate Toni-Leigh Finnegan also recalled after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
“I am not even thinking of the England game yet. Everything is revolving around Austria,” said manager Kenny Shiels, who has made a total of five changes to his squad.
“We are looking at ways we can contain them and where we can attack them.”
Shiels’ side face Austria in Wiener Neustadt on April 8 before hosting England at Windsor Park four days later in a match which has already seen ticket sales of 14,000.
Northern Ireland currently lie third behind England and Austria in Group D.