Rangers rumoured to be in advanced talks to sign Linfield duo to professional deals
According to transfer website Football Insider, Rangers are in advanced talks to sign Linfield teenage duo Blaine McClure and Callum Burnside on professional deals this summer.
Both midfielders turned 16 earlier this year and have represented Northern Ireland’s youth teams, reportedly catching the eye of multiple clubs in Scotland and England with their impressive performances.
The young stars have already played for the underage sides of the Glasgow giants with Burnside helping them reach the SuperCupNI Junior final against Manchester United last year, scoring in a semi-final victory against County Antrim.
Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey claims the Scottish giants are ready to offer them professional contracts to make summer moves to Ibrox with Rangers looking to prioritise the addition of youth talent to their ranks.
"The midfield pair have caught the attention of the Glasgow giants after impressing for the academy of Northern Irish club Linfield as well as on the international stage with Northern Ireland’s youth age groups,” said Veysey.
"The pair are central midfielders and have already played well enough for Rangers in age-group matches to convince their coaches to authorise deals.”