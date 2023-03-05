Both midfielders turned 16 earlier this year and have represented Northern Ireland’s youth teams, reportedly catching the eye of multiple clubs in Scotland and England with their impressive performances.

The young stars have already played for the underage sides of the Glasgow giants with Burnside helping them reach the SuperCupNI Junior final against Manchester United last year, scoring in a semi-final victory against County Antrim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey claims the Scottish giants are ready to offer them professional contracts to make summer moves to Ibrox with Rangers looking to prioritise the addition of youth talent to their ranks.

Callum Burnside in action for Rangers at the 2022 SuperCupNI

"The midfield pair have caught the attention of the Glasgow giants after impressing for the academy of Northern Irish club Linfield as well as on the international stage with Northern Ireland’s youth age groups,” said Veysey.