RANKED: 11 best players from weekend of Premiership action revealed as one player scores perfect 10 and six different clubs represented

It was a high-scoring weekend in the Premiership with Glentoran beating Newry City 8-2 while Cliftonville recovered from going behind to defeat Glenavon 4-2 at Solitude thanks to Joe Gormley’s brace.
By Johnny Morton
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:39 GMT

Elsewhere, on a day when their new owners were announced, Coleraine handed Linfield a shock 3-0 loss which helped Larne further strengthen their spot at the top of the table ahead of beating Ballymena United 1-0.

Carrick Rangers picked up a first home win since September as Danny Gibson and David Cushley scored in a 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders edged out Loughgall 1-0 at Lakeview Park.

Here are the top 11 performers of the weekend according to Sofascore’s data as one player registered a perfect 10 score with six different clubs represented.

Glentoran’s Daire O’Connor registered a perfect 10 score as he netted a first senior hat-trick in their 8-2 victory over Newry City. He also provided an assist, played three key passes and was successful with six of seven dribbles at The Oval.

1. Daire O'Connor (Glentoran, Match Rating: 10)

David Fisher's incredible start to 2024 continued as the Glentoran striker netted his eighth and ninth goals from seven matches in this calendar year. Saturday's brace means the 22-year-old has now scored 11 Premiership goals in 21 appearances.

2. David Fisher (Glentoran, Match Rating: 9.7)

Glentoran make up the entire weekend podium after striker Junior got himself on the scoresheet by converting a second-half penalty, bringing his season league tally to 10, while he also provided an assist in the 8-2 victory

3. Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Glentoran, Match Rating: 8.9)

James Doona opened the scoring for Glenavon at Solitude against Cliftonville, adding to his goal the previous weekend during a 2-2 draw with Linfield at Mourneview Park. He had two shots on target, whipped in three crosses and was successful with 100% of his dribbles in the 4-2 defeat

4. James Doona (Glenavon, Match Rating: 8.6)

