4 . James Doona (Glenavon, Match Rating: 8.6)

James Doona opened the scoring for Glenavon at Solitude against Cliftonville, adding to his goal the previous weekend during a 2-2 draw with Linfield at Mourneview Park. He had two shots on target, whipped in three crosses and was successful with 100% of his dribbles in the 4-2 defeat Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press