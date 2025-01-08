RANKED: 11 youngest players to make an appearance across the Irish League so far this season

1 . Coran Madden (Cliftonville)

Not only is Coran Madden the youngest player to make an appearance in the Irish League this season at 15 years 09 months 18 days, but it took him only a matter of minutes to register an assist for Rory Hale on debut against Loughgall before scoring in a BetMcLean Cup win over Armagh City. He has racked up three Premiership appearances to date. Having trialled at a number of Premier League clubs, it's likely only a matter of time before Madden makes the move to England. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press