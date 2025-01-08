RANKED: 11 youngest players to make an appearance across the Irish League so far this season

Here are the 11 youngest players to make their maiden appearance across the Irish League’s three tiers – Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League – so far throughout the current campaign.
NOTE: All age data courtesy of Transfermarkt and only league matches count.
1. Coran Madden (Cliftonville)
Not only is Coran Madden the youngest player to make an appearance in the Irish League this season at 15 years 09 months 18 days, but it took him only a matter of minutes to register an assist for Rory Hale on debut against Loughgall before scoring in a BetMcLean Cup win over Armagh City. He has racked up three Premiership appearances to date. Having trialled at a number of Premier League clubs, it's likely only a matter of time before Madden makes the move to England. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press
2. Chris Atherton (Glenavon)
Another player destined for big things, Glenavon winger Chris Atherton is already training with Premier League giants Chelsea. His first Premiership appearance of this season came aged 15 years 10 months 01 day against Linfield and he has went on to play 12 times, including making four consecutive starts across November and December. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
3. Brandon Downey (Crusaders)
Brandon Downey earned his Crusaders debut earlier this season against Loughgall aged 15 years 10 months 25 days and has now played five times in the league, including as a late substitute in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Larne. Photo: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton
4. Matthew Burns (Coleraine)
Matthew Burns came off the bench as a late substitute in Coleraine's 1-1 home draw against Larne in September aged 15 years 11 months 16 days. He has also been recognised at international level, recently starting for Northern Ireland U17s in wins over Scotland and the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PACEMAKER BELFAST
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.