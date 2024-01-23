All Sections
RANKED: Best 11 Premiership performers from weekend fixtures according to the data with six different clubs represented

Things remained unchanged at the Premiership summit this weekend as leaders Linfield, reigning champions Larne and Cliftonville all continued their winning ways.
By Johnny Morton
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:30 GMT

Elsewhere, Carrick Rangers moved into the league’s top-six following a 2-0 victory over Coleraine at the Showgrounds while Glenavon vs Glentoran and Loughgall vs Newry City were both called off due to unplayable pitches.

Here, we have a look back at who the best 11 performers of the weekend were according to Sofascore’s data.

It's no surprise to see Ronan Hale sitting top of the list after his two goals, including one from the penalty spot, helped Jim Magilton's Reds keep pace at the top by beating Ballymena United 3-0 at Solitude. Hale's season tally is now 13 goals in 16 matches across competitions.

1. Ronan Hale (Cliftonville, Match Rating: 9.1)

Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson kept an 11th clean sheet of the season at Stangmore Park and was forced to make five saves, including one from Joe Moore in the first-half when the score was 0-0.

2. Rohan Ferguson (Larne, Match Rating: 8.5)

For the second weekend in a row, Carrick Rangers goalkeeper Ross Glendinning is amongst the league's top performers after keeping a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over Coleraine. Glendinning made six saves at the Showgrounds to help Stuart King's men move into the top-half.

3. Ross Glendinning (Carrick Rangers, Match Rating: 8.5)

Cameron Stewart (pictured in action against Cliftonville earlier this season) also played a key role in Carrick's clean sheet and victory. He made seven clearances, blocked two shots, made eight interceptions and won 15 of 19 aerial duels versus Coleraine.

4. Cameron Stewart (Carrick Rangers, Match Rating: 8.2)

