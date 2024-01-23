Elsewhere, Carrick Rangers moved into the league’s top-six following a 2-0 victory over Coleraine at the Showgrounds while Glenavon vs Glentoran and Loughgall vs Newry City were both called off due to unplayable pitches.
Here, we have a look back at who the best 11 performers of the weekend were according to Sofascore’s data.
1. Ronan Hale (Cliftonville, Match Rating: 9.1)
It's no surprise to see Ronan Hale sitting top of the list after his two goals, including one from the penalty spot, helped Jim Magilton's Reds keep pace at the top by beating Ballymena United 3-0 at Solitude. Hale's season tally is now 13 goals in 16 matches across competitions. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press
2. Rohan Ferguson (Larne, Match Rating: 8.5)
Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson kept an 11th clean sheet of the season at Stangmore Park and was forced to make five saves, including one from Joe Moore in the first-half when the score was 0-0. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little
3. Ross Glendinning (Carrick Rangers, Match Rating: 8.5)
For the second weekend in a row, Carrick Rangers goalkeeper Ross Glendinning is amongst the league's top performers after keeping a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over Coleraine. Glendinning made six saves at the Showgrounds to help Stuart King's men move into the top-half. Photo: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press
4. Cameron Stewart (Carrick Rangers, Match Rating: 8.2)
Cameron Stewart (pictured in action against Cliftonville earlier this season) also played a key role in Carrick's clean sheet and victory. He made seven clearances, blocked two shots, made eight interceptions and won 15 of 19 aerial duels versus Coleraine. Photo: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton
