1 . Ronan Hale (Cliftonville, Match Rating: 9.1)

It's no surprise to see Ronan Hale sitting top of the list after his two goals, including one from the penalty spot, helped Jim Magilton's Reds keep pace at the top by beating Ballymena United 3-0 at Solitude. Hale's season tally is now 13 goals in 16 matches across competitions. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press