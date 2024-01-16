3 . Centre-back: Jonny Addis (Cliftonville)

The most unlikely of goal heroes, Cliftonville defender Jonny Addis rocketed in an equaliser from 30 yards and then kept his cool in the dying seconds to slam past Conor Mitchell from close range to keep the Reds' title push on track. He had 77 touches on the ball at the Showgrounds on Saturday and Sofascore handed the 31-year-old a match rating of 9.6. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press