It was another dramatic weekend of Premiership action with Linfield regaining a four-point lead at the league’s summit after beating Loughgall 2-1 while Jonny Addis’ late strike earned Cliftonville victory at Newry City.
Glenavon moved into the top-six by beating Carrick Rangers 2-0, reigning champions Larne kept the pressure on David Healy’s Blues following a 2-0 success at Seaview against Crusaders and Dungannon Swifts are looking up the table after an entertaining 4-2 triumph at Ballymena United.
Also, Glentoran ran riot at The Oval with David Fisher netting a first senior hat-trick as Warren Feeney’s side defeated an out-of-form Coleraine 6-0.
From all six of those matches, Sofascore have provided a ‘Premiership Team of the Week’ with one player scoring a ‘perfect 10’ after putting in a sensational performance. With six clubs represented, check out the full team, which is set up in a 3-4-3 formation, below...
1. Goalkeeper: Ross Glendinning (Carrick Rangers)
Carrick Rangers may have ultimately been defeated 2-0 by Glenavon, but goalkeeper Ross Glendinning still produced the highest match rating of any top-flight goalkeeper with 8.7. He saved Jack Malone's second-half penalty, made eight stops in total throughout the match and was accurate with 83% of his passes Photo: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press
2. Centre-back: Barney McKeown (Newry City)
There was heartbreak at the end for Newry City, who were denied just a third home point of the season through a 96th minute Cliftonville winner. Barney McKeown was kept busy with Barry Gray's side reduced to 10 men with the centre-back making 15 clearances, blocking five shots and six interceptions. He also won 80% of his aerial duels, giving McKeown a Sofascore match rating of 8.1. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
3. Centre-back: Jonny Addis (Cliftonville)
The most unlikely of goal heroes, Cliftonville defender Jonny Addis rocketed in an equaliser from 30 yards and then kept his cool in the dying seconds to slam past Conor Mitchell from close range to keep the Reds' title push on track. He had 77 touches on the ball at the Showgrounds on Saturday and Sofascore handed the 31-year-old a match rating of 9.6. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
4. Centre-back: Luke McCullough (Glentoran)
Glentoran defender Luke McCullough made three clearances, five interceptions and played a key role in keeping a clean sheet as Warren Feeney's side defeated Coleraine 6-0. McCullough was given a match rating of 7.8. Photo: INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.