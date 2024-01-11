RANKED: Every Premiership club's best performer of the 2023/24 season so far according to data

The 2023/24 Premiership season has been an exciting one so far with Linfield, Larne and Cliftonville battling it out for the title, but who tops the performance charts for your club?
In each top-flight match, Sofascore provide every player with a score out of 10 and now 24 matches into the campaign, we can see who ranks as the best player at all 12 teams.
Here are the results, going in order of current league position...
1. Linfield - Joel Cooper (Average Match Rating: 8.24)
Alongside his nine goals scored in 2023/24, Linfield ace Joel Cooper has also assisted seven across 21 appearances and is undoubtedly a Player of the Season contender. He will have a key role to play as the Blues look to convert their current advantage into another league title with Cooper averaging 8.24 per match, which makes him the second-best player in the league this season Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little
2. Larne - Andy Ryan (Average Match Rating: 7.57)
Andy Ryan's arrival at Larne in January helped them secure a historic Premiership title and the Scottish ace has proven to be one of the Irish League's best talents again during this campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances (16 starts) Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
3. Cliftonville - Ronan Doherty (Average Match Rating: 7.69)
Edging out teammate Rory Hale by 0.03 average match rating points, midfielder Ronan Doherty is Cliftonville's best performer this season according to Sofascore. In 23 appearances, he has assisted eight goals and scored once while averaging almost 50 passes per game Photo: INPHO/Declan Roughan
4. Glentoran - Patrick McClean (Average Match Rating: 7.59)
The first defender on this list, Patrick McClean has made an impressive return to life at Glentoran after briefly retiring from football. He averages almost 17 ball recoveries per game, makes nearly eight interceptions and has also chipped in with two goals. Across 20 appearances, his average match rating is 7.59 Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press