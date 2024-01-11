RANKED: Every Premiership club's best performer of the 2023/24 season so far according to data

1 . Linfield - Joel Cooper (Average Match Rating: 8.24)

Alongside his nine goals scored in 2023/24, Linfield ace Joel Cooper has also assisted seven across 21 appearances and is undoubtedly a Player of the Season contender. He will have a key role to play as the Blues look to convert their current advantage into another league title with Cooper averaging 8.24 per match, which makes him the second-best player in the league this season Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little