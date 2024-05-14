RANKED: Irish League Premiership Team of the Season - according to the data

The analytics website attribute a score of between 1-10 for each player in every top-flight match and using a formation of 4-3-3, here’s the best XI from the campaign that was.
Disclaimer: This data is for the Premiership only and all complaints should be directed towards Sofascore! Let’s begin...
1. Some of the players included - keep scrolling to see the rest!
There's no shock that the Premiership Player of the Year, Kyle McClean, and top scorer Andy Ryan have been included - keep scrolling to see who else has made the cut! Photo: Pacemaker Press
2. Goalkeeper: Berraat Turker (Loughgall, Average Match Rating: 7.49)
In 34 Premiership starts, Loughgall goalkeeper Berraat Turker made 144 saves - more than any other top-flight stopper - averaging out at 4.2 per match for Dean Smith's side, who comfortably stayed up. Turker's average match rating was 7.49. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little
3. Defender: Tomas Cosgrove (Larne, Average Match Rating: 7.23)
Tomas Cosgrove has been a driving force behind Larne's recent success and enjoyed another stellar campaign. He scored three times and provided eight assists in 36 appearances, giving him an average match rating of 7.23. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton
4. Defender: Cian Bolger (Larne, Average Match Rating: 7.4)
Cian Bolger captained Larne this season as they successfully retained their Gibson Cup crown and was an influential presence at the back. He was key in playing out from the back - Bolger had the league's third-highest average passes per game - and also starred in the Premiership's best defence, conceding only 21 goals. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton