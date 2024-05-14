RANKED: Irish League Premiership Team of the Season - according to the data

4 . Defender: Cian Bolger (Larne, Average Match Rating: 7.4)

Cian Bolger captained Larne this season as they successfully retained their Gibson Cup crown and was an influential presence at the back. He was key in playing out from the back - Bolger had the league's third-highest average passes per game - and also starred in the Premiership's best defence, conceding only 21 goals. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton