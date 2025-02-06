RANKED: The 10 most underrated January transfers that could make a big impact in the Irish League

3 . Kirk McLaughlin (Coleraine to Loughgall)

Sam: "The reason why I think this is really smart is that Kirk has never really got his chance to perform in the Premiership. When I look through statistics, there's limited data for Kirk McLaughlin because he has barely played any games in the Premiership. This will give him a first chance to be the main player, but the really smart thing is if Loughgall get relegated, they've got someone who is a proven goalscorer in the Championship. He was on fire for Institute last season and had scored nine goals before he was recalled - he would have been pushing Jordan Jenkins and Matthew Ferguson for top scorer had he stayed. If they go down they'll have a young, hungry striker who will be able to help them get promoted back up." Photo: PACEMAKER BELFAST