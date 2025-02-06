RANKED: The 10 most underrated January transfers that could make a big impact in the Irish League

There were some statement signings, including the likes of Kieran Offord and Callumn Morrison to Linfield while Tiarnan O’Connor (Larne), Joe Thomson (Glentoran), Declan McManus and Levi Ives (both Coleraine) were also on the move.
Those players stole most of the headlines, but we asked analyst Sam Hutchinson to find 10 transfers which he feels went under the radar and could make a big impact throughout the rest of this season and beyond.
1. Success Edogun (Finn Harps to Ballymena United)
Sam: "He played for Finn Harps last year and was one of the top strikers in the League of Ireland First Division. I wrote a previous article on who I considered statistically to be some of the best semi-professional strikers in the UK and Ireland and the data came up with him. He had 17 goal contributions, was in a percentile rank of 91 for duels won and completed the most dribbles in the division. He can create things out of nothing and at over six foot, he's strong, dribbles by players with ease and he's someone I'm really excited to see playing in the Premiership." Photo: Ballymena United
2. Divin Isamala (Bohemians to Portadown, loan)
Sam: "He has signed on loan for the rest of this season from Bohemians and is another player that was one of the top performers in the League of Ireland First Division last year. His statistics are high in aerial duels and dribble completion rate. He's a player who I think will be a really solid addition to Portadown. The Republic of Ireland market is one that Portadown have excelled in...Shane Dolan does a lot of recruitment there and he has had a lot of success in bringing in good players for Niall Currie." Photo: Portadown FC
3. Kirk McLaughlin (Coleraine to Loughgall)
Sam: "The reason why I think this is really smart is that Kirk has never really got his chance to perform in the Premiership. When I look through statistics, there's limited data for Kirk McLaughlin because he has barely played any games in the Premiership. This will give him a first chance to be the main player, but the really smart thing is if Loughgall get relegated, they've got someone who is a proven goalscorer in the Championship. He was on fire for Institute last season and had scored nine goals before he was recalled - he would have been pushing Jordan Jenkins and Matthew Ferguson for top scorer had he stayed. If they go down they'll have a young, hungry striker who will be able to help them get promoted back up." Photo: PACEMAKER BELFAST
4. Sean Brown (Larne to Linfield, signed pre-contract to join in the summer)
Sam: "This is more one for next season (signed pre-contract agreement from Larne), but I think this is so smart from Linfield. He's a Northern Ireland U19 international who was averaging 4.8 interceptions per 90 minutes last season, 8.2 ball recoveries per 90 and will be able to fill in at that position. Even if Linfield play with a back-four next season and Ethan McGee is the main right-back, he's still an excellent understudy and has so much potential that he could establish himself as Linfield's right-back. He can be relied on defensively and can also chip in creatively too." Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press