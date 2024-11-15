RANKED: The 11 oldest Irish League players to make a Premiership appearance since 2009

According to Transfermarkt, 11 players aged 40 or over have featured in Northern Ireland’s top-flight during that time period with some absolute legends making the list. Let’s get into it!
NOTE: All age and player data courtesy of Transfermarkt and is relevant only for Premiership.
1. Steven Douglas (Coleraine)
Irish League legend Steven Douglas spent time with Larne, Portadown and Linfield before an eight-year spell at Coleraine, where he finished his career aged 43 years, 8 months and 2 days. His last start was in November 2020, but his final appearance was as a late substitute against former club Larne at Inver Park in May 2021 - a match in which he received the above guard of honour. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little
2. Roy Carroll (Dungannon Swifts)
Former Manchester United, Rangers and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll returned home to the Irish League with Linfield in 2016, where he played over 100 times, and made his final Premiership appearance for Dungannon Swifts against Crusaders in April 2021 aged 43 years 06 months 25 days. Photo: Philip Magowan / PressEye
3. Brian Jensen (Crusaders)
Former West Brom and Burnley goalkeeper Brian Jensen signed for Crusaders ahead of the 2017/18 season and helped Stephen Baxter's side lift the Premiership title. The Dane's final match, aged 42 years 10 months 20 days, was in the Crues' final day decider against Ballymena United, which they won 4-1. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Inpho
4. Gary Hamilton (Glenavon)
Gary Hamilton enjoyed a stellar Irish League career, firing in goals for Portadown, Glentoran and Glenavon. He took over the Lurgan Blues as player-manager in 2011 and won two Irish Cup crowns during that time. His final appearance in the Premiership was against Carrick Rangers in January 2023 aged 42 years 03 months 22 days. Photo: Brian Little/Presseye
