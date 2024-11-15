RANKED: The 11 oldest Irish League players to make a Premiership appearance since 2009

1 . Steven Douglas (Coleraine)

Irish League legend Steven Douglas spent time with Larne, Portadown and Linfield before an eight-year spell at Coleraine, where he finished his career aged 43 years, 8 months and 2 days. His last start was in November 2020, but his final appearance was as a late substitute against former club Larne at Inver Park in May 2021 - a match in which he received the above guard of honour. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little