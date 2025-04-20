The 16-year-old produced a superb performance after being handed a senior start by David Healy with the Blues boss rotating his squad at Inver Park, handing opportunities to a number of Linfield’s U20 league champions.

Northern Ireland youth international Thompson is another exciting talent coming through the ranks at Windsor Park and has now racked up four Premiership appearances.

Glenavon teenager Luke McGerrigan, also aged 16, then scored his first goal in their 2-0 weekend win over Ballymena United just moments after coming off the bench at Mourneview Park.

After achievements from McGerrigan and Thompson, we take a look at the 11 youngest players to score in the top-flight this season.

NOTE: Data is courtesy of Transfermarkt and only includes Premiership fixtures.

Chris Atherton (Glenavon) Chris Atherton holds many records, including the youngest Premiership player of the past 17 years and youngest to feature in a match in the United Kingdom, and the Chelsea-bound talent is also this season's youngest scorer. He was 16 years 4 months 13 days when he scored against Loughgall in March.

Kalum Thompson (Linfield) Kalum Thompson comes in at number two after scoring in Linfield's 2-1 defeat to Larne at Inver Park. The Northern Ireland youth international was 16 years 6 months and 20 days when he netted his maiden senior Blues goal, adding to his Harry Cavan Youth Cup final strike and U20 Premiership winner's medal.

Luke McGerrigan (Glenavon) Another new entrant onto the list this weekend, Luke McGerrigan scored on his Premiership debut in Glenavon's 2-0 win over Ballymena United aged 16 years 10 months and 2 days.

Paul McGovern (Glenavon) Another talented teenager coming through at Glenavon, Paul McGovern was aged 17 years 16 days when he came off the bench to score a dramatic winner for the Lurgan Blues against Carrick Rangers with his first touch in January.