RANKED: The 15 youngest players to make an Irish League appearance since 2009 - where are they now?

According to Transfermarkt, 19 players aged 15 have had an opportunity to shine in Northern Ireland’s top-flight since the 2009/10 season, but where are they now? Let’s have a look!
1. Alex McIlmail (Glenavon)
Alex McIlmail was only aged 15 years 01 month 26 days when he was introduced off the bench in Glenavon's 5-1 Premiership victory over Carrick Rangers in February 2016. Two months later he made a first start against Linfield before going on to spend time at the likes of PSNI, H&W Welders and Donaghadee. Now 23, McIlmail is starring for Amateur League outfit Abbey Villa, scoring 12 times as they gained Premier Division promotion last term. Photo: William Cherry / Presseye
2. Jack Patterson (Crusaders)
Jack Patterson made his Crusaders Premiership debut aged 15 years 02 months 17 days in a 4-0 win over Warrenpoint Town at Seaview in January 2021. He made four league appearances in total for the North Belfast club before moving to Premier League outfit Everton and is currently starring for their U21 side. Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
3. Braiden Graham (Linfield)
Braiden Graham became Linfield's youngest-ever player when he made his Premiership debut aged 15 years 04 months 17 days as a substitute against Dungannon Swifts in March 2023. He made an impact at Windsor Park before leaving for Everton during the summer and has already hit the ground running in England. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little
4. Sam Glenfield (Portadown)
Striker Sam Glenfield was introduced for his Premiership debut against Coleraine aged 15 years 05 months 14 days. He made eight Premiership appearances and signed a professional contract at Shamrock Park before joining Fleetwood Town in 2022. The Northern Ireland youth international has recently enjoyed a loan spell with League of Ireland outfit Waterford. Photo: Portadown FC
