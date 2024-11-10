RANKED: The 15 youngest players to make an Irish League appearance since 2009 - where are they now?

1 . Alex McIlmail (Glenavon)

Alex McIlmail was only aged 15 years 01 month 26 days when he was introduced off the bench in Glenavon's 5-1 Premiership victory over Carrick Rangers in February 2016. Two months later he made a first start against Linfield before going on to spend time at the likes of PSNI, H&W Welders and Donaghadee. Now 23, McIlmail is starring for Amateur League outfit Abbey Villa, scoring 12 times as they gained Premier Division promotion last term. Photo: William Cherry / Presseye