RANKED: The best Irish League moments from each month of 2024 as another unforgettable year comes to a close

From Larne successfully defending their Premiership crown to qualifying for the UEFA Conference League and Cliftonville ending a 45-year wait for Irish Cup glory, some memories from 2024 will live with supporters of certain clubs forever.
Here we go back through each month to pick out some of the best moments. Enjoy!
1. January
The first big event of the year is always the Irish Cup fifth round where underdogs dream of a giant killing. Ards did just that as Alex Moore (pictured celebrating above) proved to be their hero during a penalty shoot-out win over defending champions Crusaders. Warrenpoint Town went 2-0 up on Linfield the same afternoon before losing out 4-2. Elsewhere in January, Larne lifted a fourth consecutive Co Antrim Shield crown while Glentoran enjoyed a mammoth 6-0 Premiership win over Coleraine with David Fisher scoring a hat-trick. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
2. February
February was a high-scoring month for Glentoran as they defeated Ballymacash Rangers 6-1 in the Irish Cup sixth round before putting eight past Newry City where Daire O'Connor (pictured above) netted a hat-trick. It was a month to forget for Newry as they were also eliminated in the Irish Cup by Championship outfit Newington, who beat Portadown 4-0 in the league thanks to Darren Stuart's treble. Photo: INPHO/Jonathan Porter
3. March
The first major trophy of 2024 was handed out in March as Linfield successfully defended their BetMcLean Cup crown by beating Portadown - only the third Championship team to make it to the showpiece decider in competition history - 3-1 at Windsor Park. David Healy's side also went on to defeat Newry City 6-0 a matter of days later and then booked their spot in the Irish Cup final against Cliftonville by beating Glentoran 3-1. Photo: INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter
4. April
Larne fans marched through the town on their way to Inver Park as they celebrated retaining the Premiership crown. A draw with Linfield five days prior had all but sealed another Gibson Cup, but they marked the occasion in style by beating Coleraine 5-0 in the final fixture. Portadown also celebrated a return to the Irish League's top-flight and Limavady United won the Premier Intermediate League. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton
