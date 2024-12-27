RANKED: The best Irish League moments from each month of 2024 as another unforgettable year comes to a close

1 . January

The first big event of the year is always the Irish Cup fifth round where underdogs dream of a giant killing. Ards did just that as Alex Moore (pictured celebrating above) proved to be their hero during a penalty shoot-out win over defending champions Crusaders. Warrenpoint Town went 2-0 up on Linfield the same afternoon before losing out 4-2. Elsewhere in January, Larne lifted a fourth consecutive Co Antrim Shield crown while Glentoran enjoyed a mammoth 6-0 Premiership win over Coleraine with David Fisher scoring a hat-trick. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press