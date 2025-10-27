RANKED: The best performer at every Irish League Premiership club so far this season according to data

1 . Coleraine - Joel Cooper

The reigning Premiership Player of the Year, Joel Cooper has carried his Linfield form into life at Coleraine. He has scored seven Premiership goals this season - only Crusaders striker Fraser Bryden has more - and also sits atop categories including most successful dribbles and shots. The 29-year-old's form has gone a long way to helping send Ruaidhri Higgins' men top of the league. Not only is Cooper considered Coleraine's best player by Sofascore, but the Premiership's best overall. Photo: INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter