RANKED: The best performer at every Irish League Premiership club so far this season according to data

Coleraine are setting the early pace ahead of Tuesday’s showdown with reigning champions Linfield while Glentoran and Larne have also made impressive starts to the campaign.
Throughout every match, Sofascore award each player performance with a ranking between 1-10 and from those results we can see who they view as the Premiership’s top talents.
Here, we take a look at who they have ranked as the top player at each of the 12 clubs.
NOTE: Players have to had played in at least eight Premiership matches to qualify and the list is compiled based on current league position.
1. Coleraine - Joel Cooper
The reigning Premiership Player of the Year, Joel Cooper has carried his Linfield form into life at Coleraine. He has scored seven Premiership goals this season - only Crusaders striker Fraser Bryden has more - and also sits atop categories including most successful dribbles and shots. The 29-year-old's form has gone a long way to helping send Ruaidhri Higgins' men top of the league. Not only is Cooper considered Coleraine's best player by Sofascore, but the Premiership's best overall. Photo: INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter
2. Glentoran - Marcus Kane
Glentoran legend Marcus Kane has enjoyed a superb season and has been a rock at the heart of their defence. Kane has been an ever-present in Declan Devine's side since recovering from an early injury. He has made more clearances than any other Glens defender this term, contributing to their six clean sheets, and he will have a key role to play for the East Belfast outfit throughout this season. Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
3. Larne - Conor McKendry
Conor McKendry missed the start of the season through suspension and hasn't always been a starter for the Inver Reds, but he has scored twice in eight appearances, including in Saturday's draw against Bangor, while only three Premiership players have completed more dribbles than him. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little
4. Linfield - Chris Johns
Chris Johns reclaimed Linfield's number one spot from David Walsh ahead of this season and currently ranks as the Premiership's second-best performer across all clubs according to Sofascore. He has kept four clean sheets in nine appearances and ranks third for successful pass percentage - an increasingly important metric when it comes to modern day goalkeeping. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little