RANKED: The best signing made by each Premiership club ahead of the 2025/26 season

Every club has looked to strengthen and with increased investment into the Irish League in recent times, many have conducted high-profile business as they look to fight in what looks to be an even more competitive top-flight.
Here, we run through the best signing made by each team during the window so far, going in alphabetical order.
1. Ballymena United - Daire O'Connor
The arrival of former Cliftonville and Glentoran winger Daire O'Connor represented a major transfer coup for Ballymena United this summer, acting as a real statement of intent as they look to climb the Premiership table. In O'Connor's last Irish League campaign, he scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists - form which earned him a move back to Scotland. Now back in Northern Ireland, an in-form O'Connor could light up the league once again. Photo: Ballymena United
2. Bangor - Harry Lynch
Harry Lynch has only made 19 Premiership appearances throughout his young career so far, including 16 last term, but his talent is obvious and this could be a shrewd signing for both the immediate and long-term by Bangor. The 19-year-old will likely get more playing opportunities for the Seasiders and will have familiar faces around him in former Lurgan Blues team-mates Gareth Deane, Mark Haughey and Robbie Garrett. This could prove to be a superb piece of business by Lee Feeney. Photo: Bangor FC
3. Carrick Rangers - Adam Lecky
Stephen Baxter has reunited with a number of his former Crusaders stars in Billy Joe Burns, Jimmy Callacher and Adam Lecky with all three set to make a big impact. Ex-Ballymena United striker Lecky will provide Carrick with an attacking focal point, allowing the likes of Danny Gibson and Paul Heatley to thrive, and should also chip in with goals himself after a frustrating period on the sideline through injury. Photo: Richard Hood/Carrick Rangers
4. Cliftonville - Rhyss Campbell
Rhyss Campbell is a proven Irish League performer and it comes as a surprise that Coleraine were willing to let him leave considering he scored nine Premiership goals last season - only Matthew Shevlin netted more for the Bannsiders. He has already shown signs of promise at Solitude and is a player Jim Magilton has admired for some time. He will be another source of creativity alongside Rory Hale and could also chip in with important goals for the Reds. Photo: Cliftonville FC
