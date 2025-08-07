RANKED: The best signing made by each Premiership club ahead of the 2025/26 season

2 . Bangor - Harry Lynch

Harry Lynch has only made 19 Premiership appearances throughout his young career so far, including 16 last term, but his talent is obvious and this could be a shrewd signing for both the immediate and long-term by Bangor. The 19-year-old will likely get more playing opportunities for the Seasiders and will have familiar faces around him in former Lurgan Blues team-mates Gareth Deane, Mark Haughey and Robbie Garrett. This could prove to be a superb piece of business by Lee Feeney. Photo: Bangor FC