1 . Ben Kennedy (Ballymena United)

A move that arguably nobody could have predicted or seen coming, Ballymena United secured the services of Ben Kennedy from Crusaders in July. Undoubtedly one of the Irish League's best players, Kennedy had been linked with a move to Larne earlier in the year but ultimately decided Ballymena was the destination for him. The 27-year-old, who has experience of playing across the water at Stevenage, has started life with the Sky Blues superbly, scoring 12 times in 19 Premiership appearances this term. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan