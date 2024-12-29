Here we have a look back at the biggest move made by each top-flight team, either in terms of impact or shock value, which dominated the headlines over the past 12 months.
1. Ben Kennedy (Ballymena United)
A move that arguably nobody could have predicted or seen coming, Ballymena United secured the services of Ben Kennedy from Crusaders in July. Undoubtedly one of the Irish League's best players, Kennedy had been linked with a move to Larne earlier in the year but ultimately decided Ballymena was the destination for him. The 27-year-old, who has experience of playing across the water at Stevenage, has started life with the Sky Blues superbly, scoring 12 times in 19 Premiership appearances this term. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan
2. Paul Heatley (Carrick Rangers)
Irish League legend Paul Heatley had announced his intention to retire in the summer after playing nearly 500 times for Crusaders, scoring 214 goals and winning three Premiership titles in the process, but reversed that decision to rejoin Carrick in August. Aged 37, Heatley has scored five league goals for the 'Gers and has also reunited with former Crues boss Stephen Baxter. Photo: Carrick Rangers/Richard Hood
3. Micheal Glynn (Cliftonville)
Cliftonville saved perhaps their biggest move of the year for Deadline Day when Micheal Glynn made the switch to Solitude from Larne. Still only 22, Glynn won two Premiership titles with the Inver Reds and also spent time on the books of Derry City. He has made 17 league appearances for Jim Magilton's side so far this season. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
4. Jamie McGonigle (Coleraine)
One of January's biggest signings happened just two days into 2024 when it was confirmed that Jamie McGonigle would be rejoining Coleraine from Derry City. He scored 65 goals in 179 appearances during his first spell at the Showgrounds and then helped Derry City win the FAI Cup in 2022, scoring in the final against Shelbourne. Since returning, McGonigle has scored 10 league goals in 32 matches. Photo: Coleraine FC
