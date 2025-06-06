RANKED: The Irish League's 25 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt's market values

It’s expected to be another busy summer in the Irish League transfer market as teams look to not only strengthen ahead of next season, but also hold on to their star players.

The Premiership has continued to gain a bigger profile across recent years with the introduction of full-time football and increased investment.

Transfermarkt assign a market value to every top-flight player in Northern Ireland, which they say is “calculated by taking into account various pricing models and isn’t considered the same as a transfer fee. The goal is not to predict a price but an expected value of a player in a free market”.

We can use their findings to see who they view as the Irish League’s most valuable players. Here’s their top 25!

NOTE: Market values and data provided by Transfermarkt.

The reigning NIFWA Golden Boot winner, Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin scored 24 goals across all competitions last season and is a key part of the Bannsiders squad.

1. Matthew Shevlin (Coleraine)

The reigning NIFWA Golden Boot winner, Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin scored 24 goals across all competitions last season and is a key part of the Bannsiders squad. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Rohan Ferguson played a key role as Larne secured consecutive Premiership titles and created history by reaching the Conference League. He kept 20 clean sheets during the 2023/24 campaign and another 11 in the league last term.

2. Rohan Ferguson (Larne)

Rohan Ferguson played a key role as Larne secured consecutive Premiership titles and created history by reaching the Conference League. He kept 20 clean sheets during the 2023/24 campaign and another 11 in the league last term. Photo: David Maginnis

Ethan McGee helped Linfield reclaim the Premiership title last season and still only 22, the full-back could yet earn himself a move across the water.

3. Ethan McGee (Linfield)

Ethan McGee helped Linfield reclaim the Premiership title last season and still only 22, the full-back could yet earn himself a move across the water. Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Another key component of Larne's recent success, Gallagher was a virtual ever-present for the Inver Reds last season, playing his part in five of their Conference League fixtures, including scoring against Shamrock Rovers.

4. Chris Gallagher (Larne)

Another key component of Larne's recent success, Gallagher was a virtual ever-present for the Inver Reds last season, playing his part in five of their Conference League fixtures, including scoring against Shamrock Rovers. Photo: Andrew McCarroll

