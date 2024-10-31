RANKED: The Irish League's next generation - 15 youngest players to make a Premiership appearance so far this season

By Johnny Morton
Published 31st Oct 2024, 14:58 BST
The Irish League is packed full of quality young players and many have been handed a senior Premiership opportunity this term.

Here, we look at the 15 youngest stars that have made an appearance in Northern Ireland’s top-flight so far this season.

NOTE: Player and age data taken from Transfermarkt.

1. Christopher Atherton (Glenavon)

Glenavon's Christopher Atherton, pictured after scoring in the Mid-Ulster Cup against Portadown, was aged 15 years 10 months 01 day when he came off the bench against Linfield in August. The Northern Ireland youth international made three Premiership appearances during the 2022/23 season and has racked up another six this term. Linked with a move to Chelsea, it's not expected Atherton will be around the Irish League for much longer. Photo: Alan Weir/Pacemaker

2. Matthew Burns (Coleraine)

Matthew Burns came off the bench as a late substitute in Coleraine's 1-1 home draw against Larne in September aged 15 years 11 months 16 days. He has also been recognised at international level, starting in Northern Ireland U17s 3-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday. Photo: PACEMAKER BELFAST

3. Kalum Thompson (Linfield)

The next young star coming through the ranks at Linfield, Kalum Thompson was 15 years 11 months 25 days when he made his Premiership debut against Carrick Rangers in September. He has since made a further two league appearances and also started in a Co Antrim Shield defeat to Crusaders. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

4. Ben Wilson (Glenavon)

Ben Wilson was introduced off the Glenavon bench against Crusaders earlier this season, playing the final 15 minutes of their 1-0 win at Seaview aged 16 years 01 month 02 days. He has been a regular in Stephen McDonnell's matchday squad this term. Photo: Glenavon FC Academy

