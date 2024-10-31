RANKED: The Irish League's next generation - 15 youngest players to make a Premiership appearance so far this season

1 . Christopher Atherton (Glenavon)

Glenavon's Christopher Atherton, pictured after scoring in the Mid-Ulster Cup against Portadown, was aged 15 years 10 months 01 day when he came off the bench against Linfield in August. The Northern Ireland youth international made three Premiership appearances during the 2022/23 season and has racked up another six this term. Linked with a move to Chelsea, it's not expected Atherton will be around the Irish League for much longer. Photo: Alan Weir/Pacemaker