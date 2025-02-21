RANKED: Who are the 10 most exciting Irish League talents aged 21 or under?

1 . Chris Atherton (Glenavon)

Sam: "He's already agreed to go to Chelsea. It's great for him to get these minutes in the first team and he ranks above average for dribbles per 90 and has completed 71% of his total dribbles. He has played 16 games and has two assists - what he's doing at his age is incredible. That experience of playing men's football will help him thrive for Chelsea, whether he plays for their U18s or U21s. You've seen that transition with Braiden Graham and Aodhan Doherty with how well they are doing across the water, and I'm sure the same will happen with Atherton. He made his debut at 13 and it's great to see he's now getting so many minutes under Paddy McLaughlin, who is a fantastic coach. He's one I will keep an eye out for being a future international." Photo: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press