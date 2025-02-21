RANKED: Who are the 10 most exciting Irish League talents aged 21 or under?

A whopping 35 teenagers have made an appearance in Northern Ireland’s top-flight with Ballymena United’s Luke Hawe the youngest – he was aged only 15 years, nine months and nine days when introduced as a substitute against Linfield earlier this month.
We tasked Hutchinson with finding the 10 players currently playing in the Premiership aged 21 or under that he’s most excited about.
NOTE: The players had to have made five or more league appearances to qualify for the list.
1. Chris Atherton (Glenavon)
Sam: "He's already agreed to go to Chelsea. It's great for him to get these minutes in the first team and he ranks above average for dribbles per 90 and has completed 71% of his total dribbles. He has played 16 games and has two assists - what he's doing at his age is incredible. That experience of playing men's football will help him thrive for Chelsea, whether he plays for their U18s or U21s. You've seen that transition with Braiden Graham and Aodhan Doherty with how well they are doing across the water, and I'm sure the same will happen with Atherton. He made his debut at 13 and it's great to see he's now getting so many minutes under Paddy McLaughlin, who is a fantastic coach. He's one I will keep an eye out for being a future international." Photo: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press
2. Matthew Orr (Linfield)
Sam: "When you compare him with centre-backs aged under 21, he ranks top for progressive passes and number of duels. It looks like a lot of teams around English Championship level are interested in him - I'm excited to see where he goes this summer and Linfield will be happy to get another good paycheque for developing a young player. David Healy needs a lot of credit because he's giving young players a lot of opportunities and they're getting to move across the water. He's a great player." Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
3. Kieran Offord (Linfield)
Sam: "He's only 20 and has 13 goal contributions in 24 games (across spells at Crusaders and Linfield). He has a high rank of 91 for dribbles per 90 and is an exciting player. He will be delighted to have got his first Linfield goal against Larne - it's probably the goal that has secured the league. He's a brilliant player and someone who Linfield will be hoping can continue to grow. He's one that will be exciting to watch develop in the next season or two." Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
4. Shea Kearney (Cliftonville)
Sam: "Shea is a high-profile name and was nominated for Young Player of the Year last season, but he has kicked on again this year. That's great to see because sometimes when you have one good season it can be tough to go again, but he is progressing. He has a percentile rank of 94 for defensive duels won per 90, scores above average in progressive passes and dribbles which shows he has an attacking side to his game as well. He's at the best place at the minute, developing under Jim Magilton and Gerard Lyttle, and who knows what can happen in the future for him." Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
