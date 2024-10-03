1 . Linfield (Joel Cooper, Average Match Rating: 8.18)

Not only is Joel Cooper Linfield's best player according to Sofascore, but he's the top Premiership performer from any team. The ex-Oxford United playmaker has scored five league goals and provided four assists while starting in all nine of the Blues' matches. Teammate Kirk Millar is rated as the league's second best player with an average rating of 7.79. Photo: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press