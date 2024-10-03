Statistical database Sofascore assigns a rating between one and 10 for every Premiership player in each match and from that we can determine who they think have been the league’s top players so far.
From leaders Linfield to bottom side Carrick Rangers and everyone in between, here is who the data says is each team’s standout star.
Note: This data is for Premiership matches only and to be featured on the list, players must meet the criteria of playing at least 60% of the total minutes in the competition.
1. Linfield (Joel Cooper, Average Match Rating: 8.18)
Not only is Joel Cooper Linfield's best player according to Sofascore, but he's the top Premiership performer from any team. The ex-Oxford United playmaker has scored five league goals and provided four assists while starting in all nine of the Blues' matches. Teammate Kirk Millar is rated as the league's second best player with an average rating of 7.79. Photo: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press
2. Ballymena United (Ben Kennedy, Average Match Rating: 7.56)
It comes as no surprise that the Premiership's top goalscorer Ben Kennedy is rated as Ballymena United's best player. Since making the move to Jim Ervin's Sky Blues from Crusaders, he has netted nine league goals, including a hat-trick against Glenavon in August. Josh Carson is rated second for Ballymena and Sean O'Neill third. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press
3. Dungannon Swifts (Kealan Dillon, Average Match Rating: 7.44)
Dungannon Swifts have enjoyed a tremendous start to the season, sitting third currently, and Kealan Dillon has been their talisman. The ex-Warrenpoint Town midfielder has scored three goals - two of which are Goal of the Season contenders - and provided two assists, while he also contributes 42 accurate passes per game. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
4. Larne (Andy Ryan, Average Match Rating: 7.14)
Larne's Andy Ryan collected the Premiership's Golden Boot last season and started this term by helping the Inver Reds qualify for the UEFA Conference League. He has also scored four league goals in seven appearances, netting in his last three consecutive outings. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
