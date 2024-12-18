RANKED: Who is the Irish League Premiership Player of the Year so far? Data suggests the top 11 contenders

Using Sofascore’s Average Match Rating – they provide a score between 1-10 for every top-flight player in each match – we can see who they rank as the league’s best performers. Here are their top 11 picks when it comes to the Premiership’s best.
NOTE: Data is for Premiership only and to be featured on the list, players must meet the criteria of playing at least 60% of the total minutes in the competition.
1. Joel Cooper (Linfield)
Joel Cooper has generated headlines in recent days with rumours surrounding a potential move to Coleraine and he once again proved on Tuesday why any Irish League team would love to have him. He scored the winner against Dungannon Swifts - his 11th league goal of the season - and has also provided seven assists. Average match rating: 7.94. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
2. Aaron McCarey (Portadown)
Saturday's clean sheet against Cliftonville brought Aaron McCarey's total to seven - the joint-highest in the league - and only Nathan Gartside (85) has made more saves than his 69. Average match rating: 7.57. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
3. Kirk Millar (Linfield)
While Kirk Millar's numbers aren't as high as team-mate Cooper - he has four goals and four assists - the Linfield stalwart has played a key role in helping David Healy's side open up an 11 point advantage at the summit. Average match rating: 7.53. Photo: David Maginnis
4. Danny Amos (Glentoran)
Danny Amos has been one of Glentoran's standout stars this season since arriving from Grimsby Town during the summer and has chipped in with two Premiership goals and three assists. Average match rating: 7.47. Photo: Andrew McCarroll
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.