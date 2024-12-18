RANKED: Who is the Irish League Premiership Player of the Year so far? Data suggests the top 11 contenders

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 17:28 BST
It has been another thrilling Premiership campaign this season with many producing standout performances, but who has been Player of the Year so far?

Using Sofascore’s Average Match Rating – they provide a score between 1-10 for every top-flight player in each match – we can see who they rank as the league’s best performers. Here are their top 11 picks when it comes to the Premiership’s best.

NOTE: Data is for Premiership only and to be featured on the list, players must meet the criteria of playing at least 60% of the total minutes in the competition.

Joel Cooper has generated headlines in recent days with rumours surrounding a potential move to Coleraine and he once again proved on Tuesday why any Irish League team would love to have him. He scored the winner against Dungannon Swifts - his 11th league goal of the season - and has also provided seven assists. Average match rating: 7.94.

1. Joel Cooper (Linfield)

Joel Cooper has generated headlines in recent days with rumours surrounding a potential move to Coleraine and he once again proved on Tuesday why any Irish League team would love to have him. He scored the winner against Dungannon Swifts - his 11th league goal of the season - and has also provided seven assists. Average match rating: 7.94. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Photo Sales
Saturday's clean sheet against Cliftonville brought Aaron McCarey's total to seven - the joint-highest in the league - and only Nathan Gartside (85) has made more saves than his 69. Average match rating: 7.57.

2. Aaron McCarey (Portadown)

Saturday's clean sheet against Cliftonville brought Aaron McCarey's total to seven - the joint-highest in the league - and only Nathan Gartside (85) has made more saves than his 69. Average match rating: 7.57. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Photo Sales
While Kirk Millar's numbers aren't as high as team-mate Cooper - he has four goals and four assists - the Linfield stalwart has played a key role in helping David Healy's side open up an 11 point advantage at the summit. Average match rating: 7.53.

3. Kirk Millar (Linfield)

While Kirk Millar's numbers aren't as high as team-mate Cooper - he has four goals and four assists - the Linfield stalwart has played a key role in helping David Healy's side open up an 11 point advantage at the summit. Average match rating: 7.53. Photo: David Maginnis

Photo Sales
Danny Amos has been one of Glentoran's standout stars this season since arriving from Grimsby Town during the summer and has chipped in with two Premiership goals and three assists. Average match rating: 7.47.

4. Danny Amos (Glentoran)

Danny Amos has been one of Glentoran's standout stars this season since arriving from Grimsby Town during the summer and has chipped in with two Premiership goals and three assists. Average match rating: 7.47. Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PremiershipDataPlayer of the Year
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice