RANKED: Who makes the Irish League Premiership Team of the Season so far according to data?

Sofascore attributes a rating between 1-10 for every player in each match throughout the campaign and with those scores we can see who they rank as the best performers at this point in a 3-5-2 formation.
With seven different top-flight clubs represented, check below to see who makes up the talented team!
NOTE: To be featured, players must meet the criteria of playing at least 60% of total minutes in the Premiership this season.
1. Goalkeeper: Aaron McCarey (Portadown)
Only Glentoran goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai (seven) has kept more clean sheets this season than Aaron McCarey (six) while Loughgall's Nathan Gartside (82) is the sole shot-stopper to make more saves than the Ports ace (69). The ex-Glens star signed a new one-year contract extension on Sunday. Average match rating: 7.59. Photo: David Maginnis
2. Defender: Danny Amos (Glentoran)
Danny Amos has been one of Glentoran's standout stars this season since arriving from Grimsby Town during the summer and has chipped in with two Premiership goals and three assists. Average match rating: 7.54. Photo: Andrew McCarroll
3. Defender: Patrick McClean (Glentoran)
Amos is joined by team-mate Patrick McClean, who has played a key role in helping Glentoran keep seven clean sheets - only Dungannon Swifts (nine) have more. Average match rating: 7.44. Photo: Andrew McCarroll
4. Defender: Barney McKeown (Glenavon)
Barney McKeown has been one of Glenavon's standout performers in a difficult campaign to date. He has made 82 interceptions and has an average match rating of 7.19. Photo: Alan Weir